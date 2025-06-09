$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
03:58 PM • 5892 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
01:46 PM • 19381 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
01:35 PM • 29496 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
01:15 PM • 28273 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
12:50 PM • 56774 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

11:52 AM • 33829 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
11:44 AM • 33520 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101329 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82204 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46283 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
44%
752mm
Popular news

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 67936 views

EU may vote on new sanctions against the Russia on June 20, subject to coordination with the US - Politico

June 9, 08:28 AM • 65497 views

Special Operation "Spiderweb": NATO learns how Ukraine's "creativity" is changing the situation on the battlefield - AFP

June 9, 09:23 AM • 105229 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 39544 views

The first stage of the prisoner exchange for those under 25: among those released are the defenders of Mariupol

12:10 PM • 14635 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

12:50 PM • 56774 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 101329 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 123078 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 110416 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 240302 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Gitanas Nausėda

Friedrich Merz

Yurii Ihnat

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Estonia

Latvia

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

03:28 PM • 10741 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 40161 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 68539 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 82204 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 114625 views
Actual

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Shahed-136

MiG-31

Kh-101

Kalibr (missile family)

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5260 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought over 6 billion UAH to the state budget in 5 years. The Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies emphasizes the need to restore a full-fledged accounting mechanism.

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

The automated system for mobile device accounting (AISOMTU) has provided more than UAH 6 billion in revenues to the state budget in the first five years of operation. This is stated in the response of the State Enterprise "Ukrainian State Center of Radio Frequencies" (UCRF) to the information request of UNN.

Details

The Ukrainian State Center of Radio Frequencies reported that the Generalized Database of International Mobile Equipment Identities (IMEI) as part of the automated information system for accounting of mobile terminals in Ukraine (AISOMTU) was launched in May 2009.

The introduction of AISOMTU on the basis of the legislation in force at that time led to a significant increase in the official import of mobile terminals and increased customs payments to the budget by 17 times in the first year of its operation. In general, during the period of AISOMTU's operation in 2009-2014, more than UAH 6 billion of value added tax was received to the budget only from the import of mobile terminal equipment 

– UCRF reported.

In 2014, Ukraine abolished the mandatory requirements that required mobile operators to check IMEI codes and block illegal devices. As a result, due to the lack of updated legislation, the system partially lost its effectiveness. Despite this, the Ukrainian State Center of Radio Frequencies (UCRF) continues to technically support the IMEI database and cooperates with importers on a voluntary basis. At the same time, this format of work does not provide full control over the market.

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use26.05.25, 19:32 • 252240 views

According to UCRF experts, returning to active accounting and effective identification of devices by IMEI codes can significantly reduce the volume of the "gray" market. This will allow a comprehensive response to such problems as illegal trafficking in mobile equipment, counterfeiting, theft, corruption, unauthorized change of IMEI codes, underestimation of customs value and tax evasion. The issue now is legislation.

At the legislative level, work is currently underway to restore a full-fledged accounting mechanism. Draft Law No. 6183 is under consideration in the Verkhovna Rada, which provides for amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Electronic Communications." The document proposes to introduce a mandatory register of terminal equipment and introduce comprehensive measures to combat counterfeiting, illegal import of products, violations of customs rules and the use of prohibited devices in mobile networks 

– the agency explained.

The UCRF also explained that the IMEI code cannot simply be invented or assigned independently. It is assigned to the device at the production stage - for example, when a phone, tablet or separate communication module is manufactured. Only the GSM Association has this right - an international organization that unites manufacturers of mobile equipment. It issues code series exclusively to manufacturers, and only for those devices or modules that have a built-in GSM or UMTS module for operation in a mobile network. 

The Ukrainian format of the database maintained by the UCRF contains three lists of mobile devices: white, gray and black. The white list includes gadgets officially imported into Ukraine, which are allowed to work in the network. The gray list includes devices that are temporarily allowed to be used, for example, while verification is in progress. The black list contains phones that are prohibited from being used, including stolen or counterfeit ones. This distribution helps to control the market and distinguish legal devices from those that entered Ukraine in violation of the rules. 

Let us remind you

There is also a database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Ukraine, which allows users to check their devices by IMEI code, however, according to words of experts, technical solutions are not enough to effectively combat the "gray" market − a systematic fight against corruption and illegal imports, primarily at customs, is needed.

UNN also reported on the leak of internal descriptions of "gray" schemes for the supply of Apple equipment in one of the small networks. Equipment is purchased through intermediaries in Southeast Asian countries - mostly new or refurbished devices. It is imported into Ukraine by minibuses with forged customs declarations, where cheap accessories are indicated instead of expensive gadgets. Experts suggest the existence of a "green corridor" at customs. In the future, the equipment is sold through a wide network of stores, formally registered for hundreds of sole proprietorships, which allows minimizing taxes and avoiding liability.

All this indicates the relevance of the issue and the need not only for a technical, but also for a comprehensive approach to combating the shadow circulation of electronics.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Ukraine
Apple Inc.
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9