Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

$41.510.01
46.990.07
ukenru
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
Exclusive
02:22 PM • 19668 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
01:26 PM • 55804 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
11:58 AM • 59144 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 77990 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 93445 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 77865 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 81885 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 84480 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 80199 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 85024 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
89%
747mm
Popular news

Israel intends to take control of 75% of Gaza in two months - Bloomberg

May 26, 09:48 AM • 58529 views

NMT: how many applicants failed the exam last year

May 26, 10:04 AM • 32030 views

Restrictions on the range of Western weapons for strikes on Russia have been lifted - Merz

01:04 PM • 47000 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35237 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33646 views
Publications

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

04:32 PM • 33649 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

May 24, 08:00 AM • 434549 views

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine
Exclusive

May 23, 02:43 PM • 470539 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 07:04 AM • 421118 views

In the face of Russian aggression, Ukraine cannot allow a protracted systemic crisis in the aviation industry

May 22, 02:24 PM • 511231 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Kaya Kallas

Ruslan Stefanchuk

Serhiy Leshchenko

Radosław Sikorski

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Kherson Oblast

Odesa Oblast

Mykolaiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

A Swan's Tale: How Feathered Travelers Stopped Traffic on the Highway

04:12 PM • 15051 views

Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift compete for the main awards of the American Music Awards 2025 - Media

03:51 PM • 35241 views

Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

May 25, 10:11 AM • 171360 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 04:10 PM • 275285 views

Billy Joel Diagnosed with Rare Brain Condition, Concerts Canceled

May 23, 07:29 PM • 109318 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Nord Stream

Telegram

The Economist

Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32639 views

Buying equipment from unverified sources can lead to data loss. Experts emphasize that this threatens not only users, but also national security.

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

By saving a few hundred hryvnias when buying equipment from unverified sources, you risk much more, including the security of your data. Often, users do not even realize that along with the gadget they can get malicious software or a vulnerability that opens access to their devices to fraudsters. The threat from "gray" imports has already caused an international reaction. In Ukraine, experts also emphasize that it is not only about user comfort, but also about a threat to national security, writes UNN.

Details

The threats associated with the "gray" market of equipment are increasingly attracting the attention of both governments and expert institutions in various countries. This is not only about risks to national security, but also about danger to individual users, because uncertified devices may contain vulnerabilities that threaten data privacy, system stability and network security. The growth of gray imports also negatively affects the economy, distorts competition and complicates control over compliance with quality standards.

Thus, the US Department of State recently discovered that devices purchased from the gray market posed a real threat to its networks and were purchased bypassing the official supply chain.

Non-original devices from the gray market do not meet critical standards of quality, performance and safety. They have not been thoroughly tested and do not contain the reliable components inherent in authentic products, which can lead to vulnerabilities, compatibility issues, and potential security risks. In addition, such devices do not have access to official firmware updates, warranties, or technical support and often do not meet the necessary regulatory requirements 

– the US Department of State said in a statement.

In addition, in May 2025, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned the use of Chinese laboratories to test electronics – including smartphones, cameras and computers – that are planned to be sold in the United States. Such laboratories were recognized as a threat to national security. This decision was part of a larger strategy to stop dangerous equipment from unfriendly countries from entering the country, including through "gray" imports.

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine23.05.25, 17:43 • 469985 views

"If you come across a little-known store with prices much lower than others, it is most likely a gray market seller – and this, unfortunately, means much more than just a good purchase," – notes Mandy Richards, a representative of one of the largest IT solution providers in the US, SHI Resource Hub.

Often, when choosing equipment from "gray" imports, users do not even suspect that they may become victims of fraud. The devices look familiar and work, at first glance, normally, but may contain malware or hidden vulnerabilities. For example, in 2023, researchers discovered that over a million Android-based devices – such as TV boxes, tablets, and automotive systems – were infected with malware that allowed attackers to use these devices for fraudulent activities without the owners' knowledge.

In Ukraine, experts are increasingly paying attention to the problem of dangerous software that can enter the market along with illegally imported equipment. Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association, noted in an exclusive comment to UNN that such cases pose a direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In 2023, the IT Ukraine Association launched the "Enemy Software" project, designed to promote the ban on Russian software and support the large-scale transition of Ukrainians to safe and modern alternatives – promising Ukrainian developments that have already proven themselves as reliable in the international market. By choosing domestic software, we not only minimize risks, but also invest in our own tech ecosystem – we create jobs, fill the state budget and stimulate the growth of the industry 

– explained Shevchuk.

The IT Ukraine Association also initiated a legislative ban on Russian software and created a working group under the Verkhovna Rada to finalize the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" regarding the prohibition of the use of software products and access to electronic information resources" (reg. No. 11492 and No. 11492-1).  

At the same time, Shevchuk emphasized that the Association, as the largest national association of IT business, is open to dialogue on the challenges that affect the IT industry – in particular, the problem of "gray" imports – and is ready, if necessary, to initiate further discussions and contribute to the formation of a common market position.

Let us remind you

According to the American Chamber of Commerce, losses to the state budget from the functioning of the shadow market of only certain models of smartphones amount to UAH 5.5 billion. According to the Chamber's experts, one of the large sellers has more than 100 stores throughout Ukraine that operate through a network of hundreds of fictitious sole proprietorships.

The European Business Association and its Committee on Household Appliances insisted on the need to take immediate measures to combat the illegal import of household appliances and electronics into Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologiesPublications
Verkhovna Rada
United States Department of State
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.13
Bitcoin
$109,399.00
S&P 500
$5,819.27
Tesla
$341.00
Газ TTF
$36.45
Золото
$3,371.21
Ethereum
$2,543.10