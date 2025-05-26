Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

By saving a few hundred hryvnias when buying equipment from unverified sources, you risk much more, including the security of your data. Often, users do not even realize that along with the gadget they can get malicious software or a vulnerability that opens access to their devices to fraudsters. The threat from "gray" imports has already caused an international reaction. In Ukraine, experts also emphasize that it is not only about user comfort, but also about a threat to national security, writes UNN.

Details

The threats associated with the "gray" market of equipment are increasingly attracting the attention of both governments and expert institutions in various countries. This is not only about risks to national security, but also about danger to individual users, because uncertified devices may contain vulnerabilities that threaten data privacy, system stability and network security. The growth of gray imports also negatively affects the economy, distorts competition and complicates control over compliance with quality standards.

Thus, the US Department of State recently discovered that devices purchased from the gray market posed a real threat to its networks and were purchased bypassing the official supply chain.

Non-original devices from the gray market do not meet critical standards of quality, performance and safety. They have not been thoroughly tested and do not contain the reliable components inherent in authentic products, which can lead to vulnerabilities, compatibility issues, and potential security risks. In addition, such devices do not have access to official firmware updates, warranties, or technical support and often do not meet the necessary regulatory requirements – the US Department of State said in a statement.

In addition, in May 2025, the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) banned the use of Chinese laboratories to test electronics – including smartphones, cameras and computers – that are planned to be sold in the United States. Such laboratories were recognized as a threat to national security. This decision was part of a larger strategy to stop dangerous equipment from unfriendly countries from entering the country, including through "gray" imports.

Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

"If you come across a little-known store with prices much lower than others, it is most likely a gray market seller – and this, unfortunately, means much more than just a good purchase," – notes Mandy Richards, a representative of one of the largest IT solution providers in the US, SHI Resource Hub.

Often, when choosing equipment from "gray" imports, users do not even suspect that they may become victims of fraud. The devices look familiar and work, at first glance, normally, but may contain malware or hidden vulnerabilities. For example, in 2023, researchers discovered that over a million Android-based devices – such as TV boxes, tablets, and automotive systems – were infected with malware that allowed attackers to use these devices for fraudulent activities without the owners' knowledge.

In Ukraine, experts are increasingly paying attention to the problem of dangerous software that can enter the market along with illegally imported equipment. Maria Shevchuk, Executive Director of the IT Ukraine Association, noted in an exclusive comment to UNN that such cases pose a direct threat to the national security of Ukraine.

In 2023, the IT Ukraine Association launched the "Enemy Software" project, designed to promote the ban on Russian software and support the large-scale transition of Ukrainians to safe and modern alternatives – promising Ukrainian developments that have already proven themselves as reliable in the international market. By choosing domestic software, we not only minimize risks, but also invest in our own tech ecosystem – we create jobs, fill the state budget and stimulate the growth of the industry – explained Shevchuk.

The IT Ukraine Association also initiated a legislative ban on Russian software and created a working group under the Verkhovna Rada to finalize the draft law "On Amendments to the Law of Ukraine "On Sanctions" regarding the prohibition of the use of software products and access to electronic information resources" (reg. No. 11492 and No. 11492-1).

At the same time, Shevchuk emphasized that the Association, as the largest national association of IT business, is open to dialogue on the challenges that affect the IT industry – in particular, the problem of "gray" imports – and is ready, if necessary, to initiate further discussions and contribute to the formation of a common market position.

Let us remind you

According to the American Chamber of Commerce, losses to the state budget from the functioning of the shadow market of only certain models of smartphones amount to UAH 5.5 billion. According to the Chamber's experts, one of the large sellers has more than 100 stores throughout Ukraine that operate through a network of hundreds of fictitious sole proprietorships.

The European Business Association and its Committee on Household Appliances insisted on the need to take immediate measures to combat the illegal import of household appliances and electronics into Ukraine.