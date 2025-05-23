Transparent case: the UNN team checked the equipment they use every day for legal import into Ukraine

The team of Ukrainian National News conducted an internal audit of the equipment we use every day – both at home and at work – to find out its origin. The results turned out to be unexpected: only a few gadgets had signs of official import into Ukraine. This experiment became a reminder that transparency begins with small things, reports UNN.

Editorial "crash test" of equipment

It's easy to get lost in a sea of gadgets. Especially when a "bargain price" often goes hand in hand with the shadow of grey imports. The grey market for equipment in Ukraine is a reality to which we are all unwittingly involved. By buying a smartphone, ordering a laptop or using equipment without a clear origin, we, without noticing it ourselves, can support a system where convenience outweighs transparency.

For the purpose of a social experiment, the UNN team initiated an internal audit of personal gadgets – from smartphones and laptops to household appliances – to ensure that all equipment we use every day was officially imported into Ukraine.

The gadgets that passed the test were purchased at different times and on different trading platforms, online and offline. The results frankly surprised us, and the test turned out to be not only useful, but also quite disturbing. Out of several dozen gadgets in daily use by the editorial team, only one phone, one laptop and one cable for the charger had all the markers and signs of confirmation of official import into Ukraine.

This "editorial audit" became an internal signal for us to be more aware of the origin of the equipment we use, the risks associated with grey imports, and consumer responsibility for supporting transparent practices – even in small things.

How to recognise "white" equipment: simple markers available to everyone

After our audit, we realised that you don't have to be a customs officer or a technical expert to avoid participating in the grey market. There are a few basic signs that will help an ordinary user to make sure that the equipment is of official origin. We explain using the example of an iPhone.

To make sure that you have an iPhone officially imported into Ukraine – the so-called "white" device – you should pay attention to a number of markers that can be seen on the box itself. First of all, these are protective seals, which must be present on the back of the packaging – top and bottom. It is also important that the box contains Ukrainian inscriptions, including a list of what is included in the package, the amount of device memory, a message about the need to accept the licence terms, a request to dispose of the packaging (also in Ukrainian), and most importantly, information about the importer, which in the case of official supplies is Apple Ukraine LLC, with the legal address indicated.

The packaging also has three QR codes: one leads to the warranty coverage of this particular device, the other to the user manual, and the third to a page with general information about the model on the Apple website. From there, you can also go to the manual or warranty page.

Another important detail is the presence of the national mark of conformity to the technical regulations of Ukraine. This is an official marking that confirms that the product has been certified for the Ukrainian market.

The box must contain Apple identifiers – IMEI or MEID, which are duplicated in the device settings. These codes must match. They can be easily used to check the authenticity of the iPhone and its warranty status on the official Apple website, for example, via https://checkcoverage.apple.com/?locale=uk_UA or https://sndeep.info/en.

Pay attention also to the model code, which looks like MPUF3SX/A. The first letter indicates the origin of the device:

M – a brand new device;

F – officially refurbished by Apple;

N – issued as a replacement under warranty;

P – with individual engraving.

The digit in the middle may indicate that the phone is a demo model (e.g. 2 or 3). Then comes the regional code – for example, SX or RX for Ukraine, PK for Poland, BT for Great Britain, LL – for the USA. The ending /A means that the device is intended for sale in the official Apple network.

Apple also uses internal model codes in the Axxxx format. For example, the A3293 code on the iPhone 16 Pro means that the device is made for the "rest of the world", including Ukraine. This is important to know, as some models for the Japanese or South Korean markets have peculiarities – for example, the inability to turn off the camera shutter sound. And models for the US are often made exclusively with eSIM support, without a physical SIM card.

It is also important to check the availability of a serial number (Serial No.) – a 12-character code that allows you to find out the date of manufacture of the device, its modification, the amount of memory and even whether it has already been activated. Sometimes "grey" devices are activated even before the sale, and then the official warranty has already started to run earlier. In such cases, sellers often give a reduced warranty – only for 1–3 months.

Another marker is the UPC (Universal Product Code) code, which is 8 or 12 digits long. Its authenticity can be verified, for example, using the https://www.finaleinventory.com/ecom-tools/upc-validator service.

And finally, if your iPhone supports a dual SIM card (one physical, one eSIM for the Ukrainian market), it will have two IMEI codes – IMEI and IMEI2. They can also be checked through official services.

Instead of conclusions

This experiment became for us not just a test of technology, but a test of awareness. The results were surprising: out of dozens of devices, only a few were of official origin. This is not just a number, but an indicator of how imperceptibly grey imports have become a part of our everyday life.

We realised that even in the work of people who seek the truth every day, it is easy to miss how convenience outweighs transparency. And we asked ourselves why we agree to the lack of guarantees and a clear origin when it comes to the basic things we work with every day?

Attention to markings, QR codes, serial numbers – this is not about bureaucracy. It's about responsibility. It's about how each of us can choose transparency in the small things. It's a simple step that changes habits – and shapes a culture of trust.

We are not calling for fear – just to stop for a moment and ask ourselves: do I know where this gadget came from? The answer may change more than it seems.