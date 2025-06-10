France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

France has presented ways to finance the purchase of weapons and military equipment for the needs of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN referring to the Telegram channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

A meeting was held in Kyiv between the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Valeriy Churkyn and the delegation of France headed by the Commissioner for Ukraine of the General Directorate of Armaments of the Ministry of the Armed Forces of France, Jean-François Doc.

The Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Valeriy Churkyn, expressed his gratitude to France for its consistent support of Ukraine in the face of armed aggression by the Russian Federation and stressed that Ukraine is looking for additional funding for the purchase of weapons.

Therefore, in order to repel the enemy, we are looking for additional funding for the purchase of modern weapons, as well as investments in their production – said Valeriy Churkyn.

During the negotiations, the French side announced proposals for financing the supply of weapons and equipment for the Ukrainian military.

Details of the French delegation's proposal are not provided.

