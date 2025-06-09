The EU will continue funding Ukraine's security projects for the next two years: the Ministry of Defense announced details

The countries of the European Union will continue to finance security projects in Ukraine in 2025-2027. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Details

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Valeriy Churkin and Benedikta von Seherr-Toss, Managing Director of the Department of Peace, Security and Defense of the European External Action Service (EEAS).

The parties agreed that the priority area of cooperation today is the training of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the European Union and investments in the defense industry. According to Churkin, russia is strengthening its cooperation with China, North Korea and Iran today.

He added that the russians are not going to stop the war, but are mobilizing, increasing the production of weapons and accumulating long-range missiles.

At the same time, Benedikta von Seherr-Toss noted that the EU Defense Innovation Office is operating in Ukraine, which allows to coordinate positions as quickly as possible and identify problem areas in order to develop cooperation between the defense industry of Ukraine and the European Union.

Let us remind you

The European Union may vote on the 18th package of sanctions against russia on June 20. This may happen if Donald Trump supports it.