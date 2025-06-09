The General Staff confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in the Russian Federation: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34 9 June 2025

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of aircraft at the Russian airfield "Savasleika" in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. Preliminary reports indicate that two enemy aircraft were hit - allegedly MiG-31 and Su-30/34, the General Staff stated, writes UNN.

On the night of June 9, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, struck the "Savasleika" airfield in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation - the General Staff reported.

The Russian aggressor, as indicated, uses it for strikes on the territory of Ukraine. In particular, MiG-31K fighters, which are carriers of "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles, regularly take off from this military facility.

"According to preliminary information, two units of enemy aviation equipment were hit (probably MiG-31 and Su-30/34 aircraft). The results of combat operations are being clarified. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - the General Staff emphasized.

General Staff confirmed the hit on a Russian military-industrial complex facility in Cheboksary, where antennas for "Shaheds" were manufactured