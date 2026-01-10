$42.990.27
Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, fires and power outages in cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

On the night of January 10, 2026, Russian occupiers attacked Dnipropetrovsk region, 27 UAVs were shot down. In Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and other districts, there are wounded, infrastructure damage, and fires.

Night attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: three wounded, fires and power outages in cities

On the night of January 10, 2026, Russian occupiers launched a massive drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk region. According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, air defense forces shot down 27 enemy UAVs, but hits and debris falls were recorded in several districts. This is reported by UNN.

Details

In Kryvyi Rih and the surrounding area, fires broke out as a result of the strikes, and infrastructure facilities were damaged, leading to power outages. Two people were injured: a 44-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman.

In Dnipro, the enemy attack caused power and water supply interruptions in a number of districts. In the regional center, a garage cooperative caught fire - two garages were completely destroyed, and 27 more were damaged. A 34-year-old man was injured.

Situation in other districts of the region

  • Nikopol region: The aggressor attacked Nikopol, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities with FPV drones.
    • Samarivskyi district: A private residential building was damaged by debris.
      • More than 100 State Emergency Service employees and 43 units of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences.

        Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as the security situation allows. As of morning, work on clearing debris and extinguishing fires continues. 

