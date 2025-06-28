Odesa is being attacked by enemy drones: explosions are heard in the city

In the evening, on June 27, explosions were heard in Odesa. The enemy is attacking the city with drones. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, and the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Odesa and the district, take cover! Threat of attack drones being used - reported Kiper.

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces noted that there are several enemy attack UAVs over the city.

Earlier, the military warned that groups of attack drones were detected in the direction of Chornomorsk and Odesa from the Black Sea.

Shooting in the center of Odesa: law enforcement establishes circumstances