The enemy again attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure, damaging an oil tank - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Today, the enemy once again cynically attacked the port infrastructure of peaceful Odesa region with attack drones, damaging an empty oil storage tank. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the seaport in Odesa district. An empty oil storage tank was damaged. There was no fire. Fortunately, there is no information about dead or injured people. - Kiper reported.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration emphasized that "these attacks once again confirm: the enemy deliberately strikes civilian infrastructure and objects that have no military significance, harming peaceful people and endangering them."

Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight