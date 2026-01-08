$42.720.15
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 12032 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
01:58 PM • 16432 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
01:48 PM • 21293 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
01:23 PM • 15976 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
12:46 PM • 14010 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 11886 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17199 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13326 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 50369 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
The enemy again attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure, damaging an oil tank - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

Russian troops attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure with attack drones. An empty oil storage tank was damaged, with no fire or casualties.

The enemy again attacked Odesa region's port infrastructure, damaging an oil tank - Odesa Regional Military Administration

Today, the enemy once again cynically attacked the port infrastructure of peaceful Odesa region with attack drones, damaging an empty oil storage tank. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Explosions were recorded on the territory of the seaport in Odesa district. An empty oil storage tank was damaged. There was no fire. Fortunately, there is no information about dead or injured people.

- Kiper reported.

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration emphasized that "these attacks once again confirm: the enemy deliberately strikes civilian infrastructure and objects that have no military significance, harming peaceful people and endangering them."

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
