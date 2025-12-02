$42.340.08
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

Kyiv • UNN

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that in response to attacks on tankers, Russia would expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels entering these ports.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

In response to attacks on tankers, Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels entering these ports. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Let those behind this think whether it is worth continuing such a practice," Putin emphasized.

Incident with the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker in the Black Sea: Ukraine denies involvement accusations02.12.25, 15:32 • 1462 views

Context

An attack occurred on the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, which was sailing under the Russian flag, in the Black Sea. The incident took place 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The tanker "Mersin", linked to Russia, suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.

Antonina Tumanova

