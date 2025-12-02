Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports

In response to attacks on tankers, Russia will expand strikes on Ukrainian ports and vessels entering these ports. This was stated by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

"Let those behind this think whether it is worth continuing such a practice," Putin emphasized.

Incident with the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker in the Black Sea: Ukraine denies involvement accusations

Context

An attack occurred on the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, which was sailing under the Russian flag, in the Black Sea. The incident took place 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The tanker "Mersin", linked to Russia, suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This led to seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.