Incident with the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker in the Black Sea: Ukraine denies involvement accusations

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tikhyi, reacted to the incident in the Black Sea involving the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, which was transporting sunflower oil under the Russian flag. This was reported by UNN with reference to Tikhyi's post on the social network "X".

Details

Ukraine has no connection to this incident, and we officially deny any such accusations made by Russian propaganda. Furthermore, the alleged route from Russia to Georgia through Turkey's free economic zone makes no sense and suggests that Russia may have staged all of this. - the post states.

Context

In the Black Sea, an attack occurred on the MIDVOLGA-2 tanker, which was sailing under the Russian flag. The incident took place 80 miles off the Turkish coast, but no one on the crew was injured.

There were 13 crew members on board, and all of them are currently safe.

Recall

The Russian-linked tanker "Mersin" suffered four explosions near Dakar, Senegal. This resulted in seawater entering the engine room. This incident was the third in a few days; the SBU may be involved in the two previous incidents with Russian tankers.