December 20, 05:28 PM
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
December 20, 05:18 PM
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

A massive power outage left 130,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco (California, USA) without electricity. This led to the closure of restaurants, shops, and significant disruptions to transport links.

San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without power

A massive power outage has left 130,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco, California, without electricity. This was reported by NBC News, citing the utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Co, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a large part of the northern areas of the city were left without electricity, starting from Richmond and Presidio and the areas around Golden Gate Park.

The power outage affects approximately one-third of the utility company's customers in the city. Mass closures of restaurants and shops, extinguished streetlights, and Christmas lights are reported.

- the publication writes.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management stated that the city is experiencing "significant transportation disruptions" and urged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Recall

On April 28, a massive power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity. The Spanish Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency.

Afghanistan hit by total blackout: internet and telephone communications interrupted30.09.25, 01:08 • 5777 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Energy
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
California
San Francisco
United States