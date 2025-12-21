San Francisco hit by massive blackout: 130,000 subscribers without power

A massive power outage has left 130,000 homes and businesses in San Francisco, California, without electricity. This was reported by NBC News, citing the utility company Pacific Gas and Electric Co, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that a large part of the northern areas of the city were left without electricity, starting from Richmond and Presidio and the areas around Golden Gate Park.

The power outage affects approximately one-third of the utility company's customers in the city. Mass closures of restaurants and shops, extinguished streetlights, and Christmas lights are reported. - the publication writes.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco Department of Emergency Management stated that the city is experiencing "significant transportation disruptions" and urged residents to avoid non-essential travel.

Recall

On April 28, a massive power outage occurred in Spain and Portugal, leaving millions of people without electricity. The Spanish Ministry of Interior declared a state of emergency.

Afghanistan hit by total blackout: internet and telephone communications interrupted