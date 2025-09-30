Afghanistan hit by total blackout: internet and telephone communications interrupted

In Afghanistan, a complete internet shutdown occurred in the morning, accompanied by disruptions in telephone communications. This was reported by NetBlocks, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, over several hours, access to the network was gradually restricted in various regions of the country until the connection completely disappeared. Currently, the shutdown has also affected mobile operators, complicating telephone communications.

The reason for the restrictions is said to be measures introduced by the Taliban authorities. They explain them by "the need to ensure morality and control over the information space."

Overall, since coming to power in 2021, the Taliban has been tightening control over media and communications in Afghanistan. Cases of blocking social networks and independent news resources have been recorded previously.

Recall

The Taliban banned books written by women and 18 academic subjects in Afghan universities, including human rights and gender studies. This decision also applies to books by Iranian authors, creating a significant gap in education.

The Taliban government states that it upholds women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Afghan culture and Islamic law.

