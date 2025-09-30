$41.480.01
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 28567 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
September 29, 01:55 PM • 34150 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 40421 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 44440 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 25934 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 23982 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 16146 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
September 29, 05:05 AM • 30134 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to launch long-range strikes on Russian territory - Kellogg
Exclusive
September 28, 08:59 AM • 49390 views
New opportunities and caution in plans: astro-forecast for all zodiac signs from September 29 to October 5Photo
Exclusive
September 28, 08:33 AM • 70666 views
Theft of children's tights: thieves broke through a tunnel and cut a wall
Afghanistan hit by total blackout: internet and telephone communications interrupted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 494 views

In Afghanistan, a complete internet shutdown occurred in the morning, accompanied by disruptions in telephone communications. The Taliban explains this as measures to ensure morality and control over the information space.

Afghanistan hit by total blackout: internet and telephone communications interrupted

In Afghanistan, a complete internet shutdown occurred in the morning, accompanied by disruptions in telephone communications. This was reported by NetBlocks, according to UNN.

Details

According to the information, over several hours, access to the network was gradually restricted in various regions of the country until the connection completely disappeared. Currently, the shutdown has also affected mobile operators, complicating telephone communications.

The reason for the restrictions is said to be measures introduced by the Taliban authorities. They explain them by "the need to ensure morality and control over the information space."

Overall, since coming to power in 2021, the Taliban has been tightening control over media and communications in Afghanistan. Cases of blocking social networks and independent news resources have been recorded previously.

Recall

The Taliban banned books written by women and 18 academic subjects in Afghan universities, including human rights and gender studies. This decision also applies to books by Iranian authors, creating a significant gap in education.

The Taliban government states that it upholds women's rights in accordance with its interpretation of Afghan culture and Islamic law.

Veronika Marchenko

Taliban
Afghanistan