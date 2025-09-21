$41.250.00
Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: Trump threatens "bad things" if US doesn't get control

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Donald Trump stated that the airbase was allegedly "built by Americans," although in reality, it was built in the 1950s and used by Soviet troops.

Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan: Trump threatens "bad things" if US doesn't get control

US President Donald Trump demands the return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan under American control, otherwise threatening "bad consequences." This is reported by UNN with reference to Truth Social.

Details

If Afghanistan doesn't give Bagram Air Base back to those who built it, the United States of America, bad things are going to happen

- Trump wrote.

Reference

Bagram Air Base is located 47 km north of the Afghan capital Kabul. It was built in the 1950s by Soviet specialists and used by Soviet troops during the 1979-1989 war.

After the September 11, 2001 attacks and until July 2021, the air base was used by the US Air Force.

Recall

Donald Trump stated his desire to keep Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan. In his opinion, the withdrawal of US troops, which occurred during Joe Biden's presidency, was a mistake.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Truth Social
United States Air Force
Kabul
Afghanistan
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States