Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, if there is mutual political will, then "the intentions of the French leader can only be assessed positively."

He (Macron - ed.) spoke about his readiness to talk to Putin. It is very important, probably, to recall what the president (Putin - ed.) said during the direct line. He also expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with Macron. Therefore, if there is mutual political will, then this can only be assessed positively. - said the speaker.

Context

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States in Miami as constructive. According to him, "discussions" with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue on Sunday.

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."

