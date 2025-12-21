$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
December 20, 05:28 PM • 13018 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 27188 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 30075 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 22501 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 22691 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 28574 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 32233 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25805 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 25006 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20374 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.3m/s
91%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 18075 views
Eight cars collided on the Kyiv-Chop highway: there are casualtiesPhotoVideoDecember 20, 06:04 PM • 10475 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 7638 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 4224 views
Orban compared Kaja Kallas to Hitler and NapoleonDecember 20, 09:00 PM • 6754 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 18113 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 30075 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 89325 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 63584 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 71703 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Tulsi Gabbard
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 4272 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 7696 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime MinisterDecember 20, 04:09 PM • 24376 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 20973 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 34173 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The New York Times
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin is ready for dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. According to him, this is possible if there is mutual political will, which "can only be positively assessed."

Peskov: Putin is ready for dialogue with Macron

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron. This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Peskov, if there is mutual political will, then "the intentions of the French leader can only be assessed positively."

He (Macron - ed.) spoke about his readiness to talk to Putin. It is very important, probably, to recall what the president (Putin - ed.) said during the direct line. He also expressed his readiness to engage in dialogue with Macron. Therefore, if there is mutual political will, then this can only be assessed positively.

- said the speaker.

Context

Special envoy of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, assessed the negotiations between the delegations of Russia and the United States in Miami as constructive. According to him, "discussions" with Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner will continue on Sunday.

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."

If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron20.12.25, 22:20 • 2986 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
France