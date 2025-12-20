If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron

$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 14364 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 16831 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 13124 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 15671 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 23728 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 27534 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25119 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24393 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19917 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 21684 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 27530 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 14274 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 16962 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 8432 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 8662 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 16831 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 84619 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 59833 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 67901 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 1042 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 2050 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 17098 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 14409 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 27703 views
If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that European countries should directly engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasizes the importance of fighting for the United States of America as an ally.

If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that European countries should directly engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, this could happen if the United States does not stop the aggressor country.

I told him and I repeat frankly: we must fight for the United States of America, we must fight for a format where we are with all allies: there is America, and there are European allies who support us. I think this is a strong alliance and we must fight in it.

- said the head of state.

In turn, Macron himself confirmed that Europe needs to resume direct contacts with Putin.

"Either a lasting peace will be achieved, or we will find ways for Europeans to resume dialogue with Russia - in transparency and in association with Ukraine. I see that there are people who talk to Vladimir Putin, so I think that we - Europeans and Ukrainians - are interested in finding the right basis for properly re-engaging in this discussion. Otherwise, we discuss it among ourselves and with negotiators who then go and discuss it with the Russians on their own. This is not ideal," the French president believes.

Recall

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."

Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - media10.12.25, 18:00 • 6265 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Emmanuel Macron
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine