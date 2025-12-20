If the US does not stop Russia, Europe plans to engage in direct dialogue with Putin - Zelenskyy after a conversation with Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that European countries should directly engage in dialogue with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an online conversation with journalists on Saturday, reports UNN.

According to him, this could happen if the United States does not stop the aggressor country.

I told him and I repeat frankly: we must fight for the United States of America, we must fight for a format where we are with all allies: there is America, and there are European allies who support us. I think this is a strong alliance and we must fight in it. - said the head of state.

In turn, Macron himself confirmed that Europe needs to resume direct contacts with Putin.

"Either a lasting peace will be achieved, or we will find ways for Europeans to resume dialogue with Russia - in transparency and in association with Ukraine. I see that there are people who talk to Vladimir Putin, so I think that we - Europeans and Ukrainians - are interested in finding the right basis for properly re-engaging in this discussion. Otherwise, we discuss it among ourselves and with negotiators who then go and discuss it with the Russians on their own. This is not ideal," the French president believes.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that it would be "useful" for Europe to resume interaction with Putin, and Europeans should find ways to do so "in the coming weeks."

