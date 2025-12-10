Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - Media
Kyiv • UNN
The President of France, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and the Chancellor of Germany held talks with the US President regarding Ukraine. The information was confirmed by the office of the French President.
French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with US President Donald Trump about Ukraine, citing the French President's office, AFP journalist Danny Kemp reports on X, writes UNN.
Details
"Macron from France, Starmer from Britain, and Merz from Germany spoke with Trump about Ukraine," Kemp wrote, citing comments from the French President's office to AFP journalists.
