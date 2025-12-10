Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - Media

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with US President Donald Trump about Ukraine, citing the French President's office, AFP journalist Danny Kemp reports on X, writes UNN.

