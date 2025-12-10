Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - Media

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
04:59 PM • 442 views
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 4824 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 11998 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14949 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16566 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 20969 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16428 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14280 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25267 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17173 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1.2m/s
90%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 25691 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25684 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 15691 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 18254 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11536 views
Publications
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhoto04:30 PM • 1732 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 10495 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 20966 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25265 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 40010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Igor Kolomoisky
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
France
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 5656 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 6460 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 6426 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 11542 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 25690 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1786 views

The President of France, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, and the Chancellor of Germany held talks with the US President regarding Ukraine. The information was confirmed by the office of the French President.

Macron, Starmer, and Merz discussed Ukraine with Trump - Media

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz spoke with US President Donald Trump about Ukraine, citing the French President's office, AFP journalist Danny Kemp reports on X, writes UNN.

Details

"Macron from France, Starmer from Britain, and Merz from Germany spoke with Trump about Ukraine," Kemp wrote, citing comments from the French President's office to AFP journalists.

European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media10.12.25, 17:50 • 1192 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Germany
Ukraine