European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media

02:20 PM • 5144 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
01:11 PM • 11757 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 13725 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 17680 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 15370 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 13634 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23381 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 08:28 AM • 16927 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 27454 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 42359 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WPDecember 10, 07:35 AM • 23768 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23175 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhotoDecember 10, 08:37 AM • 13784 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhotoDecember 10, 09:17 AM • 16311 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 7934 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarification01:56 PM • 7092 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 17683 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
December 10, 09:54 AM • 23382 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 38464 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 72478 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andrius Kubilius
Keir Starmer
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Great Britain
India
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects markets01:37 PM • 3914 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhoto12:35 PM • 4844 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 4920 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 7954 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 23187 views
Technology
Social network
Film
ChatGPT
Heating

European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

About a dozen European heads of state and government will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine. French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present.

European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media

European leaders will discuss a peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday, according to diplomats, writes UNN with reference to n-tv.

Details

According to diplomats, "about a dozen European heads of state and government will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present, two EU diplomats said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously stated that European countries plan further talks in the coming days to coordinate efforts aimed at a peace process.

A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine was announced for Thursday: what will be discussed10.12.25, 16:14 • 1236 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Ukraine
Berlin