European leaders to discuss peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday - media

European leaders will discuss a peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine in Berlin on Monday, according to diplomats, writes UNN with reference to n-tv.

Details

According to diplomats, "about a dozen European heads of state and government will meet in Berlin on Monday to discuss a peace plan for Ukraine."

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are expected to be among those present, two EU diplomats said.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz previously stated that European countries plan further talks in the coming days to coordinate efforts aimed at a peace process.

