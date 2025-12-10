A meeting of the "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine was announced for Thursday

The "coalition of the willing" to support Ukraine will meet on Thursday, December 11, in a remote format, BFMTV reports, writes UNN.

Details

A new meeting of the "coalition of the willing," which unites supporters of Ukraine, will take place this Thursday, December 11, to promote "security guarantees" for the country, a French government spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

"Tomorrow's meeting of the coalition of the willing, co-chaired by France and the United Kingdom, will allow us to advance on the issue of security guarantees that will be offered to Ukraine, and the significant contribution of the Americans," said spokeswoman Maud Brejon.

Later, the Élysée Palace clarified that this meeting would take place on Thursday afternoon via video conference.

This came after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with E3 leaders (Germany, France, and the United Kingdom) for talks on a revised peace plan for Ukraine at Downing Street in London on Monday.

In London on Monday, the leaders of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom expressed solidarity with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, amid pressure from the United States.

They also worked on a counter-proposal to the American peace plan for Russia's war against Ukraine, presented in November, which is considered very favorable to Russia and which Ukraine and its European allies are trying to soften.

Speaking before Monday's talks, as Sky News notes, Starmer said that peace talks are a "critical stage," but insisted that "the affairs for Ukraine are the affairs for Ukraine," while Macron said that Kyiv and its allies "have many cards in their hands."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are two leading figures in the coalition.

Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London: emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA