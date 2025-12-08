Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London: emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany made brief statements to the press before the start of a meeting in London. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: "Things for Ukraine are for Ukraine," describing the ongoing talks as a "critical stage in the pursuit of peace."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "Things that are very important today are... unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States."

In his speech, he thanked the allies for organizing the meeting, continuing: "I think it is very important to organize such meetings."

He reportedly also indicated that the four of them have "important decisions" to make today.

As Le Monde notes, Zelenskyy stated: "There are things we cannot cope with without the Americans, things we cannot cope with without Europe. That is why we must make important decisions."

French President Emmanuel Macron stated: "The Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions." "We all support Ukraine and we all support peace," the French leader added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in turn, noted that he was "skeptical about some details in the documents coming from the United States."

But added that this is why the leaders gathered today.

"This could be a decisive time for all of us, so we are trying to continue our support for Ukraine," Merz added, continuing that "the fate of this country [Ukraine] is the fate of Europe."

