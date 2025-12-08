Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London: emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA

$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
02:55 PM • 284 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 1344 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 8434 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 16384 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17804 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14240 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 22546 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12535 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12762 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12597 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1.2m/s
85%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Sumy region: the number of wounded from the enemy strike on a 9-story building in Okhtyrka increased to sevenPhotoVideoDecember 8, 05:14 AM • 9228 views
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildingsPhotoVideoDecember 8, 06:54 AM • 16255 views
Russian troops attacked Fastiv in Kyiv region with drones: consequences shownPhotoDecember 8, 07:35 AM • 4270 views
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MPDecember 8, 08:22 AM • 17794 views
In Russian units, those killed in the Pokrovsk direction are massively registered as "AWOL" - "Atesh"09:29 AM • 14250 views
Publications
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 16380 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 17799 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 22544 views
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29754 views
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 71607 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
London
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Exclusive
December 8, 08:10 AM • 29754 views
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 52764 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 63019 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 63834 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 77925 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
The Hill
Pantsir missile system

Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London: emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1240 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany held a meeting in London. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA.

Zelenskyy met with Starmer, Macron, and Merz in London: emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the leaders of Britain, France, and Germany made brief statements to the press before the start of a meeting in London. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States, writes UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated: "Things for Ukraine are for Ukraine," describing the ongoing talks as a "critical stage in the pursuit of peace."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added: "Things that are very important today are... unity between Europe, Ukraine, and the United States."

In his speech, he thanked the allies for organizing the meeting, continuing: "I think it is very important to organize such meetings."

He reportedly also indicated that the four of them have "important decisions" to make today.

As Le Monde notes, Zelenskyy stated: "There are things we cannot cope with without the Americans, things we cannot cope with without Europe. That is why we must make important decisions."

French President Emmanuel Macron stated: "The Russian economy is starting to suffer, especially after our latest sanctions." "We all support Ukraine and we all support peace," the French leader added.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in turn, noted that he was "skeptical about some details in the documents coming from the United States."

But added that this is why the leaders gathered today.

"This could be a decisive time for all of us, so we are trying to continue our support for Ukraine," Merz added, continuing that "the fate of this country [Ukraine] is the fate of Europe."

"Uniting efforts": Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence for a meeting with European leaders08.12.25, 15:29 • 1444 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine