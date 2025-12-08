"Uniting efforts": Zelenskyy arrives at Starmer's residence for a meeting with European leaders

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the residence of the British Prime Minister on Downing Street in London, where he is scheduled to meet with the leaders of Great Britain, France, and Germany, writes UNN with reference to the online broadcast.

Details

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer met President Zelenskyy, as well as the other two European leaders, Emmanuel Macron and Friedrich Merz.

The leaders of both countries exchanged hugs before posing for photographs.

As Sky News notes, the President then paused for a moment to talk with Starmer, presumably about the cat from the British Prime Minister's residence, "Larry, pointing at the cat," who was sitting by the door during the meeting, and they went inside.

Meanwhile, the President of Ukraine confirmed his arrival in Great Britain on social media, stating that "meetings and coordination talks with our European partners are planned."

"We are uniting our efforts to end this war with a dignified peace for Ukraine. Security must be guaranteed," Zelenskyy emphasized, publishing a video of the beginning of the visit, where he was met, among others, by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Great Britain, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Leaders of Britain, France, and Germany to meet before talks with Zelensky in London: Sky News learns details