Trump announced a powerful strike against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria

US President Donald Trump stated on the social network Truth Social that American troops, under his command, "delivered a powerful and deadly blow" to ISIS terrorists in Nigeria. This is reported by UNN.

Details

"Tonight, under my command as Commander-in-Chief, the United States delivered a powerful and deadly blow to the ISIS terrorist scum in northwestern Nigeria, who for many years, if not centuries, brutally killed mostly innocent Christians!" Trump wrote.

According to the head of the White House, under his leadership, the US "will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to flourish."

In turn, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) clarified that several "ISIS terrorists" were killed as a result of the strikes.

AFRICOM conducted a strike at the request of Nigerian authorities in Soboto state, which killed several ISIS terrorists. The deadly strikes against ISIS demonstrate the strength of our military and our commitment to eliminating terrorist threats against Americans at home and abroad. - the command noted.

Recall

Earlier, an explosion occurred in the Jumaat mosque in the Nigerian city of Maiduguri during evening prayers. Five people died, and about 35 were injured.

