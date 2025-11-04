Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance

ukenru
Exclusive
06:07 PM • 2100 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
05:53 PM • 5026 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
05:22 PM • 7492 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
03:06 PM • 13169 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25689 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25257 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 18235 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 17763 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
November 4, 11:12 AM • 15135 views
EU approves another tranche for Ukraine within the Ukraine Facility of 1.8 billion euros
November 4, 07:40 AM • 21047 views
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
1000 hryvnias of winter support: the government revealed details of the programNovember 4, 08:57 AM • 8026 views
In Kyiv, a patient died during plastic surgery, the surgeon was notified of suspicionPhotoNovember 4, 09:03 AM • 9552 views
Scandal around the center at DVRZ in Kyiv: servicemen transferred outside the capital - MPPhotoNovember 4, 10:24 AM • 13585 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22444 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 18815 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
02:17 PM • 25693 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhoto01:50 PM • 19286 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
01:39 PM • 25259 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 48321 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 45536 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Andrzej Duda
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Israel
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a stranger04:38 PM • 3906 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 22784 views
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025PhotoNovember 4, 06:59 AM • 35008 views
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA respondedNovember 3, 03:33 PM • 30659 views
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhotoNovember 3, 10:50 AM • 34730 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Financial Times
TikTok

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has rejected US accusations of religious persecution of Christians, citing the country's constitutional commitment to religious freedom. Official Abuja will proceed with a $2.3 billion Eurobond issuance this week, despite Trump's threats of military action.

Nigeria rejects US accusations of Christian persecution and promises billions in Eurobond issuance

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has rejected US accusations that the African country is experiencing religious persecution of Christians. Despite Trump's threats of military action, official Abuja will proceed with a $2.3 billion Eurobond issuance this week, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Details

Nigerian government officials reject official Washington's accusations that the country is experiencing state-sponsored religious persecution of Christians.

The characteristics mentioned by Trump were resolutely rejected by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

This is "impossible" under the country's laws and constitution, added Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The Nigerian Foreign Minister referred to "his country's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and the rule of law."

According to Bloomberg, Nigeria plans to sell $2.3 billion in Eurobonds this week to test investor interest in these bonds. The government is implementing plans to sell 10-year, as well as 15- and 30-year bonds, awaiting approval of legal documents by the Ministry of Justice.

The relevant plans were briefly delayed after Trump threatened the US with military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria.

Nigeria's bond placement will be the first since December last year, when the country raised $2.2 billion.

Recall

US President Donald Trump stated a few days ago that Christianity in Nigeria is under an existential threat - thousands of Christians are being killed by radical Islamists. The Republican president called on Congress to immediately address this issue, as the US cannot stand aside.

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World