Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has rejected US accusations that the African country is experiencing religious persecution of Christians. Despite Trump's threats of military action, official Abuja will proceed with a $2.3 billion Eurobond issuance this week, UNN reports with reference to Bloomberg.

Nigerian government officials reject official Washington's accusations that the country is experiencing state-sponsored religious persecution of Christians.

The characteristics mentioned by Trump were resolutely rejected by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

This is "impossible" under the country's laws and constitution, added Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar. The Nigerian Foreign Minister referred to "his country's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and the rule of law."

According to Bloomberg, Nigeria plans to sell $2.3 billion in Eurobonds this week to test investor interest in these bonds. The government is implementing plans to sell 10-year, as well as 15- and 30-year bonds, awaiting approval of legal documents by the Ministry of Justice.

The relevant plans were briefly delayed after Trump threatened the US with military action against Islamist militants in Nigeria.

Nigeria's bond placement will be the first since December last year, when the country raised $2.2 billion.

US President Donald Trump stated a few days ago that Christianity in Nigeria is under an existential threat - thousands of Christians are being killed by radical Islamists. The Republican president called on Congress to immediately address this issue, as the US cannot stand aside.