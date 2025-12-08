$42.060.13
Facebook

Leaders of Britain, France, and Germany to meet before talks with Zelensky in London: Sky News learns details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 594 views

Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK for meetings with E3 leaders. After that, he will hold a bilateral meeting with Starmer and participate in a phone call with the leaders of Finland, Italy, NATO, and the EU, and then head to Belgium.

Leaders of Britain, France, and Germany to meet before talks with Zelensky in London: Sky News learns details

Before meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in London, the leaders of the E3 countries (Great Britain, France, Germany) are expected to meet first, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

According to Sky News, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has landed in the UK and is scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz today, before flying to Belgium to meet with other key allies.

Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details08.12.25, 12:37 • 7338 views

It is reported that Macron is expected to arrive at Downing Street first.

After that, the E3 (Great Britain, Germany, and France) will meet.

And then short statements are expected from Zelenskyy, Starmer, Macron, and Merz before they begin negotiations.

Later, Zelenskyy and Starmer will hold a bilateral meeting.

After that, it is reported that "a joint phone call with the leaders of Finland, Italy, NATO, and the EU will take place."

Later, Zelenskyy will fly to Belgium. There, the Ukrainian leader will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and "conclude a busy day of meetings with EU leader Ursula von der Leyen," the publication writes.

Starmer hosts Zelenskyy with Macron and Merz today amid US pressure: what will be discussed in London08.12.25, 09:52 • 2476 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
France
Belgium
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
London