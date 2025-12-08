Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with his British, French, and German counterparts in London today, followed by a joint video call with EU leaders, European countries, and the NATO Secretary General, after which the Head of State is to depart for Brussels, where high-level meetings are also expected, the President's Office told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to the OP, the visit program includes a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

A one-on-one meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer is also expected.

Later, a video conference is planned between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain with the leaders of the EU, European countries, and NATO.

And later, Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Brussels, where he will hold a one-on-one meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. A meeting between the President and the NATO Secretary General in an expanded format is also expected, with the participation of European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

