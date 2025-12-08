$42.060.13
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Ukraine introduces changes to business reservation: 45-day mechanism for defense industry and cancellation of 72-hour verification
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"
Meeting of European leaders with Zelenskyy in London: Starmer's office voiced the main principle of negotiations
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war
Drones attacked a number of Russian regions, including Engels and Saratov: enemy air defense systems fired at civilian buildings
Zelenskyy postponed the appointment of a new head of the Presidential Office until his return from abroad - MP
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers advice
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendly
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitions
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
Great Britain
Germany
United States
France
Scandals, upheavals, revelations: what will the Mercurial week from December 8 to 14 bring us
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBO
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
Technology
Financial Times
Social network
Facebook
Film

Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2242 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with his British, French, and German counterparts in London. This will be followed by a video call with EU and NATO leaders, and then a visit to Brussels for high-level meetings.

Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to meet with his British, French, and German counterparts in London today, followed by a joint video call with EU leaders, European countries, and the NATO Secretary General, after which the Head of State is to depart for Brussels, where high-level meetings are also expected, the President's Office told journalists, UNN reports.

Details

According to the OP, the visit program includes a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

A one-on-one meeting between Zelenskyy and Starmer is also expected.

Later, a video conference is planned between the President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Great Britain with the leaders of the EU, European countries, and NATO.

And later, Zelenskyy is expected to travel to Brussels, where he will hold a one-on-one meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. A meeting between the President and the NATO Secretary General in an expanded format is also expected, with the participation of European Council President António Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Emmanuel Macron
Brussels
Great Britain
Germany
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
London