The Diplomat

Britain and Germany signed a joint agreement worth $70 million for mobile artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Great Britain and Germany have signed a joint contract worth £52 million for the acquisition of advanced RCH 155 artillery, capable of firing on the move and hitting targets at a distance of over 70 km. The agreement provides for an early demonstration model for the British Army and two units for testing by Germany.

Britain and Germany signed a joint agreement worth $70 million for mobile artillery systems

Britain said on Sunday it had signed a joint contract with Germany worth £52 million ($70 million) to acquire advanced artillery mounted on armored vehicles that can fire on the move and hit targets more than 70 km (44 miles) away. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense statement said the deal would provide the British Army with an early demonstration model of the RCH 155 system and two units for testing by Germany.

Rheinmetall and ICEYE establish joint venture for SAR satellite production07.11.25, 15:48 • 2701 view

The system is manufactured by the Franco-German defense group KNDS and the German company Rheinmetall. The statement says that the system can fire eight shots per minute on the move, operate with two crew members, and travel 700 km without refueling.

Rheinmetall forecasts growing demand for weapons in Europe regardless of peace in Ukraine - Bloomberg05.12.25, 13:49 • 3252 views

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Reuters
Rheinmetal
Great Britain
Germany