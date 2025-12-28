Britain and Germany signed a joint agreement worth $70 million for mobile artillery systems

Britain said on Sunday it had signed a joint contract with Germany worth £52 million ($70 million) to acquire advanced artillery mounted on armored vehicles that can fire on the move and hit targets more than 70 km (44 miles) away. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Defense statement said the deal would provide the British Army with an early demonstration model of the RCH 155 system and two units for testing by Germany.

The system is manufactured by the Franco-German defense group KNDS and the German company Rheinmetall. The statement says that the system can fire eight shots per minute on the move, operate with two crew members, and travel 700 km without refueling.

