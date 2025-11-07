ukenru
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 3844 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
11:23 AM • 11754 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 30330 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 30845 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 35540 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 28407 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
November 7, 03:41 AM • 29746 views
Trump stated that there is significant progress in ending the war in Ukraine
November 7, 12:03 AM • 29619 views
Ukraine holds "positive" talks on Tomahawk missiles despite Trump's stance - Stefanishyna
November 6, 07:30 PM • 32777 views
How power will be cut off in Kyiv and regions: DTEK published schedules for November 7Photo
Exclusive
November 6, 02:11 PM • 70749 views
The Rada proposed creating a "drop register": what is the main idea of the bill, and when will the committee consider it?
Electricity outage schedules
Rheinmetall and ICEYE establish joint venture for SAR satellite production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

The defense concern Rheinmetall and the Finnish company ICEYE are establishing Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions GmbH. The goal is to strengthen European capabilities in space reconnaissance and SAR satellite production.

Rheinmetall and ICEYE establish joint venture for SAR satellite production

German defense giant Rheinmetall and Finnish company ICEYE, known for its synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, are joining forces to create a new company, Rheinmetall ICEYE Space Solutions GmbH. The goal is to strengthen European capabilities in space intelligence. This was reported by DPA, writes UNN.

Details

As Rheinmetall announced, the new enterprise will be located in Neuss near Düsseldorf, where one of the company's automotive plants will be converted for the production of defense space technology.

In the ownership structure, Rheinmetall will own 60% of the shares, while ICEYE will own 40%. Production is scheduled to start this year, and the first SAR satellites are expected in 2026.

German giant Rheinmetall builds ammunition plant in Latvia27.09.25, 08:12 • 4970 views

SAR technology allows for high-quality radar images even in cloudy conditions or at night, making such satellites indispensable for military intelligence and monitoring crisis regions.

ICEYE, which employs about 700 people worldwide, already provides its satellites to Ukraine in the war against Russia. Cooperation with Rheinmetall, which employs about 40,000 people, opens the way to scaling production and expanding the market.

Rheinmetall concern acquires military shipbuilding company NVL15.09.25, 13:09 • 3100 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
ICEYE
Rheinmetal
Latvia
Düsseldorf
Ukraine