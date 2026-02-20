EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas

The European Union aims to adopt a new, 20th, package of sanctions against Russia next Monday, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Friday, writes UNN.

Next Monday, we aim to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions work, they are causing serious damage to the Russian economy, and each new measure further limits its ability to wage war. - said Kallas.

The head of EU diplomacy emphasized: "Moscow is not invincible." "Its army is suffering record losses, and the economy is under great pressure. But Putin will not end this war until the costs outweigh the benefits. And that is exactly the point we need to reach," Kallas stressed.

She also reported that "the EU is moving forward with a loan of 90 billion euros (for Ukraine - ed.), and the first funds are expected to be disbursed in April." "Planning for the EU's contribution to future security guarantees is also underway," Kallas noted.

At the same time, the head of EU diplomacy indicated that "the negotiations in Geneva once again showed that Russia is not backing down from its maximalist demands." "By most measures, the war for Ukraine has become even more brutal over the past year. Russia is dragging out negotiations, not moving towards peace. Europe's response remains simple: more support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia," Kallas emphasized.

