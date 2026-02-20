$43.270.03
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
IMF prepares new $8.1 billion loan program for Ukraine - Reuters
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about it
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac sign
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - media
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitch
The European Union aims to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday. The sanctions are causing serious damage to the Russian economy, limiting its ability to wage war.

EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas

The European Union aims to adopt a new, 20th, package of sanctions against Russia next Monday, EU diplomacy chief Kaja Kallas said at a press conference on Friday, writes UNN.

Next Monday, we aim to adopt the 20th package of sanctions against Russia. Sanctions work, they are causing serious damage to the Russian economy, and each new measure further limits its ability to wage war.

- said Kallas.

The head of EU diplomacy emphasized: "Moscow is not invincible." "Its army is suffering record losses, and the economy is under great pressure. But Putin will not end this war until the costs outweigh the benefits. And that is exactly the point we need to reach," Kallas stressed.

She also reported that "the EU is moving forward with a loan of 90 billion euros (for Ukraine - ed.), and the first funds are expected to be disbursed in April." "Planning for the EU's contribution to future security guarantees is also underway," Kallas noted.

At the same time, the head of EU diplomacy indicated that "the negotiations in Geneva once again showed that Russia is not backing down from its maximalist demands." "By most measures, the war for Ukraine has become even more brutal over the past year. Russia is dragging out negotiations, not moving towards peace. Europe's response remains simple: more support for Ukraine and increased pressure on Russia," Kallas emphasized.

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Geneva
Kaya Kallas
European Union
Ukraine