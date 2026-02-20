Ukrainian side expects another meeting of negotiation groups in February - OP

The Ukrainian side expects another meeting in a trilateral format by the end of February, Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Communications, told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is hope that the negotiators will be able to meet again in February, but "it does not depend only on Ukraine."

The President has a meeting scheduled today with the negotiating group, Lytvyn said.

At the same time, Lytvyn called the WSJ correspondent's statement that Zelenskyy allegedly instructed to develop a plan for another three years of war a fake.

The Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Communications stated that "there was no such conversation with advisors and negativity about negotiations, nor such a task about 'war for another three years'."

