10:00 AM
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
07:56 AM
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
10:00 AM
Ukrainian side expects another meeting of negotiation groups in February - OP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 332 views

The Ukrainian side hopes for another meeting of the negotiation groups in February.

Ukrainian side expects another meeting of negotiation groups in February - OP

The Ukrainian side expects another meeting in a trilateral format by the end of February, Dmytro Lytvyn, Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Communications, told reporters, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, there is hope that the negotiators will be able to meet again in February, but "it does not depend only on Ukraine."

The President has a meeting scheduled today with the negotiating group, Lytvyn said.

At the same time, Lytvyn called the WSJ correspondent's statement that Zelenskyy allegedly instructed to develop a plan for another three years of war a fake.

The Advisor to the President of Ukraine for Communications stated that "there was no such conversation with advisors and negativity about negotiations, nor such a task about 'war for another three years'."

We cannot say that the result is sufficient - Zelenskyy on negotiations in Geneva18.02.26, 20:39 • 4248 views

Lilia Podolyak

