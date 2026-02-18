$43.260.09
We cannot say that the result is sufficient - Zelenskyy on negotiations in Geneva

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the results of the negotiations in Geneva are insufficient. He emphasized the need for further meetings, preferably in February, with the participation of European countries.

We cannot say that the result is sufficient - Zelenskyy on negotiations in Geneva

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with the team that participated in the negotiations in Geneva. According to him, as of today, it cannot be said that the result is sufficient. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Today, we spoke in detail several times with our team at the negotiations in Geneva. It was the second day of meetings – both in a trilateral format and other formats. Ukraine is interested in the result. As of today, we cannot say that the result is sufficient. The military discussed some issues – seriously and substantively. Sensitive political issues, questions about possible compromises, and the necessary meeting of leaders have not yet been sufficiently worked out. We are counting on the next meeting, and it would be right to hold it in February," Zelenskyy said.

He noted that it is important for Europeans – France, Britain, Germany, Italy, Switzerland as the host country – to be present at future meetings.

"It is we in Ukraine who always promote the position that Europe should be a participant in the process. I want to thank the USA for hearing this position. I also tasked the delegation with discussing the humanitarian track – prisoner exchanges are needed, as is the release of civilians. We are looking for information on every person and always working to bring our own back – to bring Ukrainians home. Every exchange matters," Zelenskyy added.

Recall

Head of the President's Office Kyrylo Budanov stated that the conversation was difficult but important, and we are preparing to continue it in the near future.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

