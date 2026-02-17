EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24

The European Commission has confirmed plans to adopt a new, 20th, package of EU sanctions against Russia by February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as stated by European Commission spokesperson for foreign affairs Anuar El Anuni during a briefing on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

"We are constantly putting pressure on Russia to stop its aggressive war against Ukraine. We continue to work on measures to deprive Russia of funds, goods, and technologies that support its war against Ukraine," he said.

This indeed includes the 20th package you mentioned, and we are indeed aiming to adopt it by February 24, as mentioned by the EU High Representative (Kaja Kallas - ed.) at the last meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council. Member states are discussing it - noted the European Commission spokesperson.

He noted that the European Commission's economic analysis is quite "quite clear" - "sanctions are seriously affecting Russia's economy."

"I will give one figure. The key interest rate remains very high, for example, at 16%. The fact that Russia insists that the EU lift sanctions indicates that they are harming the Russian economy, and therefore we need to continue to put pressure, and we will do so," El Anuni pointed out.

Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia