10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy

07:56 AM • 6124 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 35886 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 67680 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 41207 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 69475 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 37365 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 55858 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 31802 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27728 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26863 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Popular news
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 27994 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 22246 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPPFebruary 20, 02:03 AM • 19105 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 12052 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 13086 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 40363 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 69482 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 55863 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 50686 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 61658 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Musician
Nestor Shufrych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideo08:31 AM • 6252 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 13204 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 12157 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 19443 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 30279 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
9K720 Iskander

10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

President Zelenskyy stated that 10,000 North Korean soldiers are being trained in Russia to counter missiles and drones. They can bring this experience home to North Korea.

10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy

10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, where they are being trained in hybrid warfare, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN writes.

10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia. It is extremely dangerous that they are gaining knowledge about modern hybrid warfare. They are learning to counter missiles, various types of drones, including fiber-optic drones, from FPV to long-range drones.

- Zelenskyy noted in an excerpt from an interview with Kyodo News, which he published on social media.

And he added: "They are currently training on Russian territory because we are responding to Russian attacks. So they have this opportunity."

"What will they do with this knowledge? At the very least, they will bring this experience and knowledge home to North Korea," the President pointed out.

DPRK military fires at Ukraine from Russia's Kursk region - HUR04.02.26, 13:55 • 12917 views

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
War in Ukraine
North Korea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy