10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy

10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia, where they are being trained in hybrid warfare, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN writes.

10,000 North Korean soldiers are currently in Russia. It is extremely dangerous that they are gaining knowledge about modern hybrid warfare. They are learning to counter missiles, various types of drones, including fiber-optic drones, from FPV to long-range drones. - Zelenskyy noted in an excerpt from an interview with Kyodo News, which he published on social media.

And he added: "They are currently training on Russian territory because we are responding to Russian attacks. So they have this opportunity."

"What will they do with this knowledge? At the very least, they will bring this experience and knowledge home to North Korea," the President pointed out.

