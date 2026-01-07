Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight

As a result of Russia's massive attack on ports in Odesa region, the number of injured has increased to eight people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims as a result of the massive attack on Odesa ports has increased to eight people. One person died. All injured are provided with the necessary medical care - Kiper reported.

According to him, all services are working on site, taking into account the security situation.

Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded