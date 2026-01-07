Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the massive Russian attack on ports in the Odesa region, the number of injured has risen to eight people. One person died, and all injured are receiving medical assistance.
As a result of Russia's massive attack on ports in Odesa region, the number of injured has increased to eight people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.
Unfortunately, the number of victims as a result of the massive attack on Odesa ports has increased to eight people. One person died. All injured are provided with the necessary medical care
According to him, all services are working on site, taking into account the security situation.
Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded07.01.26, 17:44 • 866 views