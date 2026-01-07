Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight

$42.560.14
Exclusive
04:27 PM • 116 views
Peacekeeping forces for Ukraine: are real security guarantees possible?
04:11 PM • 730 views
The Ministry of Development warns of worsening weather, a headquarters has been established to eliminate the consequences of emergencies on major roads
02:21 PM • 2460 views
Zelenskyy expects to meet with Trump soon
01:11 PM • 9946 views
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 15316 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21145 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
January 7, 10:27 AM • 21931 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
January 7, 10:05 AM • 22656 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17904 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16984 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Popular news
Some hospitals and electric transport in Lviv were disconnected from electricity: Sadovyi appealed to the Cabinet of MinistersJanuary 7, 07:01 AM • 14424 views
Underground school raising children in the spirit of the "Russian world": prosecutor's office announces start of investigationJanuary 7, 07:23 AM • 15386 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideoJanuary 7, 08:15 AM • 30747 views
"They knew in advance": the head of the Lviv OVA commented on power outages in Lviv despite the Cabinet's ban10:32 AM • 24143 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15826 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected12:23 PM • 12483 views
How to choose the right thermal underwear: simple tips11:57 AM • 15913 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 21145 views
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 67276 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 104817 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN02:22 PM • 1674 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 37858 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 57681 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 100195 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 91742 views
Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

As a result of the massive Russian attack on ports in the Odesa region, the number of injured has risen to eight people. One person died, and all injured are receiving medical assistance.

Massive Russian attack on Odesa region ports: number of injured rises to eight

As a result of Russia's massive attack on ports in Odesa region, the number of injured has increased to eight people. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, the number of victims as a result of the massive attack on Odesa ports has increased to eight people. One person died. All injured are provided with the necessary medical care 

- Kiper reported.

According to him, all services are working on site, taking into account the security situation.

Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded07.01.26, 17:44 • 866 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Oleh Kiper
Odesa Oblast