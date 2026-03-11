US Marine Corps Deploys Ukraine-Proven Vector Drones to Combat Smuggling in Puerto Rico

Photo: Emily Hazelbaker

Units of the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit of the US Marine Corps have begun operating German Vector unmanned aerial systems during operations at Camp Santiago. The use of these devices is aimed at supporting US Southern Command missions to stop illegal human trafficking and protect state borders. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

The Vector platform provides units with high-resolution data for real-time activity monitoring. The system is designed as a silent electric aircraft capable of operating in complex operational environments without additional launch equipment. – reported Quantum Systems.

The Vector drone, developed by Quantum Systems, combines the advantages of a fixed-wing aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capabilities. This allows Marines to deploy the platform in confined spaces without the need for special runways. The manufacturer notes that the updated version of the system is based on thousands of hours of flight experience in global operations, including active use in Ukraine.

Artificial intelligence and modular architecture

A special feature of the complex is the integrated artificial intelligence, which takes on some of the data processing tasks, significantly reducing the operator's workload.

Thanks to the open "two-in-one" architecture, the drone can be quickly transformed into a multicopter without replacing the main electronics or control station. This versatility makes Vector an important tool for expeditionary forces that require reliable surveillance and rapid adaptation to changing combat missions.

