Military serviceman and media professional Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi killed at the front

Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi, former marketing director of Zaborona Media, died in the war. Kateryna Sergatskova, head of Foundation 2402 (Daily Humanity), informed the Institute of Mass Information about this, UNN reports.

According to Sergatskova, Volodymyr's death was officially announced today, March 10. It is known that he died on February 26, 2026, in Pokrovsk (Donetsk region) while performing a combat mission.

According to her, Volodymyr worked as the marketing director of Zaborona Media since 2021, and was actively involved in developing the business model and building the audience. Before that, he worked in marketing at Film.ua and spent most of his life in the film industry.

He also played an important role in launching the 2402 Foundation (in the first months of the full-scale invasion, he was a volunteer, helped organize safety trainings for journalists, disseminated information about safety measures, and helped find specialists).

"He went to the front at the end of 2022, saying that he could no longer remain a civilian because he had a duty to defend the country and all of us. He was a simple soldier, but he learned a lot and quickly learned to control drones and guide larger, more complex systems, including foreign ones, with drones," Kateryna said.

According to the Institute of Mass Information, Volodymyr Fomichenko-Zakutskyi became the 126th media worker to die as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.