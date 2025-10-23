Journalists of a Ukrainian TV channel killed in Kramatorsk as a result of an enemy drone attack
Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin died in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Their death was caused by an attack by an enemy Lancet UAV.
Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin of the "Freedom" TV channel died in Donetsk region. The head of the OMA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that Ukrainian journalists died in Kramatorsk as a result of a UAV attack by Russian invaders.
In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, as a result of a drone attack by Russian occupiers, journalists of the Ukrainian TV channel were killed.
As a result of an enemy Lancet UAV attack in Kramatorsk, journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin of the "Freedom" TV channel were killed.
In May 2025, a well-known Ukrainian presenter and showman Maksym Nelipa died in the war against the Russian invaders. His life was cut short while performing a combat mission.
In March, Dmytro Bendikov, the executive editor of the TSN.ua website, who served in the Third Assault Brigade, died in a battle against the occupiers in eastern Ukraine. Also, while performing a combat mission, Kyrylo Polikevych, a videographer for Suspilne Dnipro, died on March 16 in Donetsk region.
