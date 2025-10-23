Journalists of a Ukrainian TV channel killed in Kramatorsk as a result of an enemy drone attack

Journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin of the "Freedom" TV channel died in Donetsk region. The head of the OMA, Vadym Filashkin, reported that Ukrainian journalists died in Kramatorsk as a result of a UAV attack by Russian invaders.

UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Donetsk Regional State Administration.

As a result of an enemy Lancet UAV attack in Kramatorsk, journalist Olena Hubanova and cameraman Yevhen Karmazin of the "Freedom" TV channel were killed.