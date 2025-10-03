$41.280.05
French journalist killed by Russian drone strike in Donetsk region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2306 views

French journalist Anthony Lallican was killed by a targeted FPV drone strike, and his colleague Hryhoriy Ivanchenko from Kyiv Independent was injured. Both were wearing bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS."

French journalist killed by Russian drone strike in Donetsk region

French journalist Anthony Lallican was killed and his colleague from Kyiv Independent, Hryhoriy Ivanchenko, was wounded as a result of a targeted attack by an enemy FPV drone. Both were working in bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS", reported the 4th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade, writes UNN.

French photojournalist Anthony Lallican was killed as a result of a targeted attack by an enemy FPV drone. Journalist and photographer of Kyiv Independent, a member of the Ukrainian Association of Professional Photographers, Hryhoriy Ivanchenko, was working with him at the scene. He was wounded, and his condition is currently stable.

- the post says.

Reportedly, both journalists were wearing bulletproof vests with the inscription "PRESS" on them.

The enemy once again cynically violated the norms of International Humanitarian Law. This fact once again confirms the perfidy and cruelty of the enemy army.

- emphasized the soldiers of the 4th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

Ukrainian journalist Viktoria Roshchyna to posthumously receive prestigious international award for courage04.09.25, 14:56 • 2791 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine