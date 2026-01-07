$42.560.14
Ukraine's international reserves reached a historic high of $57.3 billion - NBU
12:29 PM • 14546 views
Russia offered the US an "exchange" of Venezuela for Ukraine - former Trump adviser
Exclusive
11:31 AM • 20226 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba is trying to appoint the head of the State Aviation Service before the open competition resumes. What is the reason?Photo
10:27 AM • 21286 views
The most difficult issues of the ZNPP and territories, as well as a summit with US participation: Zelensky revealed the content of new negotiations with Trump's envoys
10:05 AM • 21945 views
General Staff confirmed the damage to an oil depot in Russia's Belgorod region and an occupiers' logistics warehouse
January 7, 09:26 AM • 17633 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
January 7, 09:20 AM • 16800 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 30758 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 53200 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 149258 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 378 views

Russian troops attacked two ports in Odesa region, killing one person and injuring five. Port facilities, administrative buildings, and oil containers were damaged.

Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded

The Russian army launched another attack on two ports in Odesa region, killing one person and injuring five others. This was reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Russia launched another attack on two ports in Odesa region. Unfortunately, one person died. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones. At least five people were injured — they are being provided with all necessary medical care.

- Vilkul reported.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 9970 views

According to him, as a result of the attack, port facilities, administrative buildings, and oil containers were damaged.

All services are working on site, taking into account safety requirements, and the consequences are being eliminated. The ports continue to operate. This is another blow by the terrorist country to the port infrastructure involved in ensuring global food security. Russia is deliberately trying to undermine the economy and destroy maritime logistics.

- summarized the Vice Prime Minister.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister13.12.25, 10:31 • 4871 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Odesa Oblast