Russia again attacked two Odesa ports: one killed, five wounded

The Russian army launched another attack on two ports in Odesa region, killing one person and injuring five others. This was reported by Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine – Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Russia launched another attack on two ports in Odesa region. Unfortunately, one person died. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones. At least five people were injured — they are being provided with all necessary medical care. - Vilkul reported.

According to him, as a result of the attack, port facilities, administrative buildings, and oil containers were damaged.

All services are working on site, taking into account safety requirements, and the consequences are being eliminated. The ports continue to operate. This is another blow by the terrorist country to the port infrastructure involved in ensuring global food security. Russia is deliberately trying to undermine the economy and destroy maritime logistics. - summarized the Vice Prime Minister.

