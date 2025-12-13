Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 5 regions; the Odesa region was under Russian missile and drone attacks all night, where part of Odesa is without electricity, heat, and water, and grain elevators caught fire in the port. Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are also without electricity, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

All night, Russia launched combined drone and missile attacks on the Odesa region. Port and energy facilities were targeted. The enemy struck the Odesa seaport, and a fire broke out in grain elevators. - Kuleba wrote.

According to him, relevant services are working on site and eliminating the consequences of the strikes. "This is the second attack on this facility in a day," the official said.

"As a result of massive repeated strikes, energy infrastructure in the region's settlements has been damaged. Part of Odesa is without electricity, water, and heat supply," Kuleba reported.

Power outages, most of Odesa without heat and water: consequences of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Odesa region shown

According to him, backup power sources are being used at social infrastructure facilities in the city, and water and fuel supplies have been secured. Restoration work is ongoing.

Part of Kirovohrad region without electricity due to night attack by Russia

Also, as a result of enemy attacks, energy facilities in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were damaged. - Kuleba indicated.

Kherson and part of the region are without power after massive Russian strikes, the city has water supply interruptions

"In Kherson, the regional center is without electricity - this is more than 140,000 subscribers. In Mykolaiv region - several districts are without electricity. Backup sources are used for heat and water supply. Repair work is underway," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA

"The enemy is once again trying to leave communities without light and heat, to destroy our maritime logistics by destroying ports. Despite this, we are doing everything possible to restore critical infrastructure to operation as quickly as possible," Kuleba concluded.