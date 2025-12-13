$42.270.00
December 13, 01:49 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

Throughout the night, Russia attacked Odesa region with drones and missiles, damaging port and energy facilities, including grain storage facilities of the Odesa seaport. This led to a lack of electricity, water, and heat supply in parts of Odesa and other regions.

Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, grain storage facilities caught fire in Odesa port - Deputy Prime Minister

The Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in 5 regions; the Odesa region was under Russian missile and drone attacks all night, where part of Odesa is without electricity, heat, and water, and grain elevators caught fire in the port. Kherson and part of Mykolaiv region are also without electricity, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

All night, Russia launched combined drone and missile attacks on the Odesa region. Port and energy facilities were targeted. The enemy struck the Odesa seaport, and a fire broke out in grain elevators.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, relevant services are working on site and eliminating the consequences of the strikes. "This is the second attack on this facility in a day," the official said.

"As a result of massive repeated strikes, energy infrastructure in the region's settlements has been damaged. Part of Odesa is without electricity, water, and heat supply," Kuleba reported.

According to him, backup power sources are being used at social infrastructure facilities in the city, and water and fuel supplies have been secured. Restoration work is ongoing.

Also, as a result of enemy attacks, energy facilities in Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were damaged.

- Kuleba indicated.

"In Kherson, the regional center is without electricity - this is more than 140,000 subscribers. In Mykolaiv region - several districts are without electricity. Backup sources are used for heat and water supply. Repair work is underway," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"The enemy is once again trying to leave communities without light and heat, to destroy our maritime logistics by destroying ports. Despite this, we are doing everything possible to restore critical infrastructure to operation as quickly as possible," Kuleba concluded.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
