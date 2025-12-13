Part of Kirovohrad region without electricity due to night attack by Russia

In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure, leaving 19 settlements without electricity, said Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration head Andriy Raikovych on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

A difficult night. The enemy launched another massive attack with missiles and attack drones. The main target was again the energy infrastructure of the region. 19 settlements are currently without electricity. - Raikovych wrote.

According to him, all relevant services have been promptly involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

