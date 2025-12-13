$42.270.00
December 13, 01:49 AM • 11024 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 22314 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 28451 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 27371 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 32142 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 38194 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 42770 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 50073 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 38331 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 24825 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Part of Kirovohrad region without electricity due to night attack by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 170 views

The enemy launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kirovohrad region, targeting energy infrastructure. Currently, 19 settlements are without electricity, and relevant services are eliminating the consequences.

Part of Kirovohrad region without electricity due to night attack by Russia

In Kirovohrad Oblast, Russian troops attacked energy infrastructure, leaving 19 settlements without electricity, said Kirovohrad Oblast Military Administration head Andriy Raikovych on Telegram on Saturday, UNN reports.

A difficult night. The enemy launched another massive attack with missiles and attack drones. The main target was again the energy infrastructure of the region. 19 settlements are currently without electricity.

- Raikovych wrote.

According to him, all relevant services have been promptly involved in eliminating the consequences of the enemy strike.

Power outages, most of Odesa without heat and water: consequences of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Odesa region shown13.12.25, 09:30 • 1186 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kirovohrad Oblast