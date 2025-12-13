Power outages, most of Odesa without heat and water: consequences of one of the most massive Russian attacks on Odesa region shown

Odesa region experienced one of the most massive air attacks by the Russian Federation, most of Odesa has no heat or water, there are power outages in part of the region, and there are casualties, said the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper and the head of the Odesa City Military Administration Serhiy Lysak on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of the massive enemy attack on Odesa, energy infrastructure facilities were de-energized. Most of the city has no heat or water supply. Previously, two people were injured. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, the information is being clarified.

He added that invincibility points are open 24/7, and gadgets can also be charged in stores of Tavriya-V, Obzhora, Tochka, Kopiika, Silpo retail chains.

"City hospitals have been switched to autonomous operation from alternative power sources. A supply of water and fuel has been provided. Pump rooms operate from generators. Organized delivery of technical water to the districts," Lysak said.

All relevant services, according to him, "are working to stabilize the situation as soon as possible."

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, stated that "Odesa region is experiencing one of the most massive air attacks by the enemy."

"During the night, there were damages to civilian, energy, and industrial infrastructure facilities. As a result of the strikes, fires broke out, administrative buildings and energy facilities were damaged. Rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. In some areas of the region, there are power outages," Kiper wrote.

According to preliminary data, he confirmed, two people were injured. No information about fatalities has been received.

The State Emergency Service reported that "according to preliminary information, 4 people were injured."

