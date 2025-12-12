Russian army repeatedly attacked Odesa region: port infrastructure damaged, fire broke out

On Friday evening, December 12, the Russian army again attacked the Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, damage to an infrastructure facility was recorded, which caused a fire. This was reported by the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA) Oleh Kiper, according to UNN.

In the evening, the enemy again attacked the Odesa region. Despite the active work of air defense, there is damage to a port infrastructure facility, which caused a fire. - the message says.

According to the head of the Odesa OVA, rescuers promptly extinguished the fire.

No information about deaths or injuries has been received.

"This is already the second attack on this facility today, which once again emphasizes the deliberate nature of enemy strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the region," Kiper added.

Recall

On December 12, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk. President Zelensky emphasized that this proves the Russians' unwillingness to diplomacy and their goal to destroy normal life in Ukraine.

It was also reported that in the Odesa port, an employee of a private company was wounded, and a container handler was damaged. In the Chornomorsk port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged, and there were no preliminary casualties.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted to the damage to the Turkish company's vessel in the port of Chornomorsk, emphasizing the importance of ending the war. The crew of the vessel was evacuated, and no Turkish citizens were injured.

Erdogan called for a limited truce between Ukraine and Russia for energy and ports