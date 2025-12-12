Erdogan called for a limited truce between Ukraine and Russia for energy and ports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan suggested that a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aimed at energy facilities and ports, would be beneficial. He emphasized this during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, UNN reports.

According to the Turkish Presidential Administration, the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, comprehensive peace efforts in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and reaffirmed Turkey's support for peace efforts. All issues, including the freezing of Russian EU funds, were also reviewed in detail.

President Erdoğan stated that efforts to end the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through a just and lasting peace are valuable, and that he believes progress can be made in areas with practical benefits for both sides. He suggested that a limited ceasefire, aimed at energy facilities and ports, would be beneficial. - the statement reads.

President Erdoğan stated that Turkey is closely monitoring the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war, and that within this framework, Turkey can conduct negotiations in all formats.

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged.

