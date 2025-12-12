$42.270.01
Erdogan called for a limited truce between Ukraine and Russia for energy and ports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan suggested that a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aimed at energy facilities and ports, would be beneficial. He voiced this proposal during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan suggested that a limited ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, aimed at energy facilities and ports, would be beneficial. He emphasized this during a meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Turkmenistan, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Turkish Presidential Administration, the meeting discussed bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, comprehensive peace efforts in the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, and reaffirmed Turkey's support for peace efforts. All issues, including the freezing of Russian EU funds, were also reviewed in detail.

Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk12.12.25, 19:07 • 2328 views

President Erdoğan stated that efforts to end the Ukrainian-Russian conflict through a just and lasting peace are valuable, and that he believes progress can be made in areas with practical benefits for both sides. He suggested that a limited ceasefire, aimed at energy facilities and ports, would be beneficial.

- the statement reads.

President Erdoğan stated that Turkey is closely monitoring the negotiation processes aimed at ending the war, and that within this framework, Turkey can conduct negotiations in all formats.

The Ukrainian issue and Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets: Putin spoke with Erdogan12.12.25, 15:19 • 2770 views

Recall

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged.

Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted12.12.25, 21:20 • 3550 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Sanctions
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Vladimir Putin
Turkmenistan
European Union
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Ukraine