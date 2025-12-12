The Ukrainian issue and Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets: Putin spoke with Erdogan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat. Among other things, they discussed the "Ukrainian issue" and "attempts by Europeans to seize Russian assets," UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue and discussed attempts by Europeans to seize Russian assets. - said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator.

According to him, the leaders agreed that these attempts would lead to "the breakdown of the foundations and principles of the international financial system."

EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal journalist Laurence Norman, the European Union has made progress on the issue of a reparations loan for Ukraine. At the same time, changes have been agreed to preserve frozen Russian assets.