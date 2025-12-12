The Ukrainian issue and Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets: Putin spoke with Erdogan

$42.270.01
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 1238 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2854 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15540 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 14860 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 16429 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 17043 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 20698 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 27301 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 39252 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 46785 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Popular news
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 25228 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 26359 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 13356 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 8654 views
Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA12:07 PM • 11656 views
Publications
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 2860 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 1062 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 15548 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 62430 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 65838 views
UNN Lite
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideo12:55 PM • 1062 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 8958 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 41169 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 39846 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 44776 views
The Ukrainian issue and Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets: Putin spoke with Erdogan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue and discussed Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets.

The Ukrainian issue and Europeans' attempts to seize Russian assets: Putin spoke with Erdogan

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ashgabat. Among other things, they discussed the "Ukrainian issue" and "attempts by Europeans to seize Russian assets," UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Putin and Erdogan exchanged views on the Ukrainian issue and discussed attempts by Europeans to seize Russian assets.

- said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian dictator.

According to him, the leaders agreed that these attempts would lead to "the breakdown of the foundations and principles of the international financial system."

EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media11.12.25, 23:17 • 7040 views

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal journalist Laurence Norman, the European Union has made progress on the issue of a reparations loan for Ukraine. At the same time, changes have been agreed to preserve frozen Russian assets.

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
European Union
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Ukraine