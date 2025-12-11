EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media

$42.280.10
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
05:00 PM • 15907 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 18140 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 21627 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 30317 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 18080 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 19926 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 16572 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
December 11, 11:00 AM • 16741 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
December 11, 10:29 AM • 17066 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
AFU raised the Ukrainian flag in Pokrovsk: the city's defense continuesVideoDecember 11, 11:42 AM
Drone hits house near Lviv: police identify those involved and UAV's route, and initiate legislative changesDecember 11, 12:05 PM
CEC named the period needed to prepare for democratic electionsDecember 11, 12:38 PM
Washington discussed creating C5 with China and Russia to counter G7 - mediaDecember 11, 12:39 PM
Kyiv under pressure: Ukraine finds it difficult to cope with Donald Trump's "destructive peace plans" – The Economist05:23 PM
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 30317 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 43667 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Ukraine
United States
Belarus
State Border of Ukraine
Berlin
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM
Technology
ChatGPT
Heating
The Economist
Social network

EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 118 views

Ambassadors of the European Union member states have voted to start the procedure for long-term freezing of Russian assets. This simplifies the process of holding frozen assets and is a step towards a potential loan for reparations.

EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media

Ambassadors of the European Union member states voted to initiate the procedure for long-term freezing of Russian assets in the EU. This was reported by RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, diplomats "just agreed on a rule change that simplifies the process of holding frozen assets in the bloc."

Unanimity on continuing the freeze is no longer the only option. A big step towards a potential reparations loan

- the journalist wrote on the social network X.

The publication indicates that the new mechanism, while not confiscating assets, will avoid the risk of having to return assets if one of the countries, for example, Hungary, does not vote to extend the freeze.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal journalist Laurence Norman, the European Union has made progress on the issue of a reparations loan for Ukraine. At the same time, changes have been agreed to preserve frozen Russian assets.

Belgian PM De Wever does not rule out legal action over EU decision on Russian assets in Euroclear11.12.25, 11:28

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
European Union
Hungary