EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - media

Ambassadors of the European Union member states voted to initiate the procedure for long-term freezing of Russian assets in the EU. This was reported by RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, diplomats "just agreed on a rule change that simplifies the process of holding frozen assets in the bloc."

Unanimity on continuing the freeze is no longer the only option. A big step towards a potential reparations loan - the journalist wrote on the social network X.

The publication indicates that the new mechanism, while not confiscating assets, will avoid the risk of having to return assets if one of the countries, for example, Hungary, does not vote to extend the freeze.

Recall

According to The Wall Street Journal journalist Laurence Norman, the European Union has made progress on the issue of a reparations loan for Ukraine. At the same time, changes have been agreed to preserve frozen Russian assets.

Belgian PM De Wever does not rule out legal action over EU decision on Russian assets in Euroclear