December 31, 08:23 PM • 43994 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 54520 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 25170 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 26096 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
December 31, 03:05 PM • 24549 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22824 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 25328 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20920 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18388 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16637 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusives
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 43991 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Chinese physicists conducted an experiment proposed by Albert Einstein and confirmed Niels Bohr's principle of complementarity. Jian-Wei Pan's team used a photon and a rubidium atom to reproduce the thought experiment.

Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein

Physicists from China conducted an experiment proposed by Albert Einstein almost a hundred years ago and obtained a result that confirmed Niels Bohr's principle of complementarity. This was reported by UNN with reference to Phus Org, transmits UNN.

Details

When Albert Einstein and Niels Bohr met at physics conferences, they liked to relax and argue about quantum mechanics. At the 1927 Solvay Conference, Einstein proposed a thought experiment that he believed would show a contradiction in the principle of complementarity. This principle states that certain properties of particles, such as position and momentum, cannot be precisely measured simultaneously.

Einstein believed that in a double-slit experiment, both the particle and wave nature of particles could be observed simultaneously. Bohr, on the other hand, argued that there are properties of particles that cannot be measured simultaneously.

The experiment was conducted by a team led by Jian-Wei Pan from the University of Science and Technology of China. A photon was used as the particle, and a single rubidium atom, trapped by optical tweezers, served as the "slit."

The atom was cooled to its ground state and used as an ultralight beam splitter. Its momentum was quantum entangled with the photon's momentum. By changing the depth of the optical trap, the scientists controlled the uncertainty of the atom's momentum. As a result, the interference fringes became more or less blurred – exactly as Bohr predicted.

Recall

Physicists from Julius-Maximilian University in Würzburg developed the world's smallest pixel using optical antennas. This orange pixel, measuring 300 by 300 nanometers, has the same brightness as a conventional OLED pixel measuring 5 by 5 micrometers.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Technology
Albert Einstein