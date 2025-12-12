Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk

Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in Odesa region. In Odesa port, an employee of a private company was wounded, and a container handler was damaged. In Chornomorsk port, a ferry flying the Turkish flag was damaged, with no casualties reported so far. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, according to UNN.

The Russian army used Shaheds and ballistic missiles against the territory of two ports. In Odesa port, an employee of a private company was wounded – he is receiving medical assistance. A container handler was also damaged. In Chornomorsk port, a ferry flying the Turkish flag was damaged, with no casualties reported so far. However, a fire broke out on board one of the vessels. Emergency services are localizing the fire and assessing the damage. - the statement said.

The agency emphasizes that the strike is aimed at civilian logistics and merchant shipping. Russia systematically attacks port infrastructure that provides transportation of food and cargo for world markets.

An assessment of the condition of facilities and vessels is underway. Necessary recovery measures have already begun in cooperation with port administrations and emergency services. Attacks on civilian ports must receive a clear international response – with increased protection of shipping and pressure on the aggressor country. - the statement said.

