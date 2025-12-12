$42.270.01
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 348 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 9470 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
01:09 PM • 15711 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 19273 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 31208 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 25914 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russia attacked the civilian port infrastructure of Odesa region with Shaheds and ballistic missiles. A worker was wounded and a container handler was damaged in Odesa port, and a Turkish ferry was damaged in Chornomorsk port.

Occupiers attacked with Shaheds and ballistic missiles: a worker was wounded in Odesa port, a ferry under the Turkish flag was damaged in Chornomorsk

Russia launched a missile strike on civilian port infrastructure in Odesa region. In Odesa port, an employee of a private company was wounded, and a container handler was damaged. In Chornomorsk port, a ferry flying the Turkish flag was damaged, with no casualties reported so far. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development, according to UNN.

The Russian army used Shaheds and ballistic missiles against the territory of two ports. In Odesa port, an employee of a private company was wounded – he is receiving medical assistance. A container handler was also damaged. In Chornomorsk port, a ferry flying the Turkish flag was damaged, with no casualties reported so far. However, a fire broke out on board one of the vessels. Emergency services are localizing the fire and assessing the damage.

- the statement said.

The agency emphasizes that the strike is aimed at civilian logistics and merchant shipping. Russia systematically attacks port infrastructure that provides transportation of food and cargo for world markets.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 9835 views

An assessment of the condition of facilities and vessels is underway. Necessary recovery measures have already begun in cooperation with port administrations and emergency services. Attacks on civilian ports must receive a clear international response – with increased protection of shipping and pressure on the aggressor country.

- the statement said.

As a result of the Russian strike in Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel is on fire: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the attack12.12.25, 18:23 • 792 views

Antonina Tumanova

