As a result of the Russian strike in Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel is on fire: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 320 views

The Russian army launched a missile strike on Odesa region, damaging a civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk. President Zelenskyy emphasized that this proves the Russians' unwillingness to engage in diplomacy and their goal to destroy normal life in Ukraine.

As a result of the Russian strike in Chornomorsk, a civilian vessel is on fire: Zelenskyy showed the consequences of the attack

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged. This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who published a photo of the burning vessel, according to UNN.

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region; last night, there was also a Russian attack on Odesa's energy infrastructure. We once discussed the situation in this city, and the people of Odesa, with President Trump. Today's Russian strike, like many other similar strikes, had and could have no military meaning. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged. This once again proves that the Russians not only do not take the current chance for diplomacy seriously enough, but also continue the war precisely to destroy normal life in Ukraine.

- Zelenskyy reported.

According to the Head of State, it is important that in such circumstances, the world retains the correct guidelines: who is prolonging this war and who is trying to end it peacefully, who uses ballistic missiles against civilian life and who strikes precisely at targets that affect the Russian war machine.

Putin threatened that Russia would expand attacks on Ukrainian ports02.12.25, 17:41 • 9835 views

I thank everyone in the world who strives to spread real information and who does not allow Russian propaganda to influence political decisions. Now in Odesa and Chornomorsk, everything is being done to protect lives. The same applies to Kharkiv, Sumy, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and the cities of our Donetsk region. And it is necessary that the desire to fight ceases to dominate in Moscow, and this depends solely on how the world reacts to Russian actions. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine! Thank you to everyone who continues to pressure Russia for the sake of achieving true peace.

- summarized the Head of State.

Explosions heard in Odesa amid ballistic missile threat12.12.25, 16:04 • 1558 views

Antonina Tumanova

