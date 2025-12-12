$42.270.01
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
05:00 PM • 7400 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
01:33 PM • 13820 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 20204 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 24457 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 35455 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
December 12, 11:37 AM • 28550 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
December 12, 10:25 AM • 23123 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
December 12, 10:23 AM • 23262 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
December 12, 07:00 AM • 24169 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Tu-95

Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs reacted to the damage to a Turkish company's vessel in the port of Chornomorsk, emphasizing the importance of ending the war. The ship's crew has been evacuated, and no Turkish citizens were harmed.

Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey reacted to the Russian attack on a vessel belonging to a Turkish company, emphasizing the importance of an immediate cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, reports UNN.

The damage caused to a foreign-flagged vessel belonging to a Turkish company as a result of today's attack on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk demonstrates the validity of our previously expressed concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the ongoing war in our region spreads to the Black Sea.

- stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department added that, according to preliminary reports, the crew of the vessel was evacuated, and no Turkish citizens were injured in the attack.

Our Consulate General in Odesa is closely monitoring developments and providing necessary support to our citizens. On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of an immediate cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and also recall the need to conclude an agreement to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and for the parties to suspend attacks aimed at energy and port infrastructure, in order to prevent escalation.

- added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged.

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Energy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Black Sea
Turkey
Ukraine
Odesa