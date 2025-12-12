Strike on civilian vessel in Chornomorsk: Turkish Foreign Ministry reacted

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey reacted to the Russian attack on a vessel belonging to a Turkish company, emphasizing the importance of an immediate cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine. This is stated on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, reports UNN.

The damage caused to a foreign-flagged vessel belonging to a Turkish company as a result of today's attack on the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk demonstrates the validity of our previously expressed concerns regarding maritime security and freedom of navigation, as the ongoing war in our region spreads to the Black Sea. - stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The department added that, according to preliminary reports, the crew of the vessel was evacuated, and no Turkish citizens were injured in the attack.

Our Consulate General in Odesa is closely monitoring developments and providing necessary support to our citizens. On this occasion, we once again emphasize the importance of an immediate cessation of the war between Russia and Ukraine, and also recall the need to conclude an agreement to ensure the safety of navigation in the Black Sea and for the parties to suspend attacks aimed at energy and port infrastructure, in order to prevent escalation. - added the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Let us remind you

Today, the Russian army launched a missile attack on our Odesa region. A civilian vessel in the port of Chornomorsk was damaged.