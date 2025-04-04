$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15504 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28202 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64574 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213496 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122443 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391694 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310575 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213719 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244203 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255087 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Turkey will receive 1.3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas by the end of the year

By the end of the year, Turkey will receive 1. 3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran. This is the first pipeline gas supply in 20 years from a country with which Turkey has no common border.

News of the World • February 13, 01:55 AM • 29120 views

More than 27,000 foreign students study in Ukraine: how many of them are Russians?

There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.

Society • December 12, 06:10 PM • 19045 views

Putin will not go to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro: who will replace him

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. Putin refused to participate because of the ICC arrest warrant.

Politics • November 12, 07:45 PM • 24658 views

Putin meets with Iranian President: He says they have “very close” views on world events

Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring “very close” positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.

News of the World • October 11, 12:27 PM • 12406 views

Despite the ICC arrest warrant: Putin arrived in Turkmenistan

Russian dictator Putin flew to Turkmenistan, despite an ICC warrant. At the conference, he called for a new world order and plans to meet with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Iran.

News of the World • October 11, 08:11 AM • 12112 views

Reminded of war crimes and ICC arrest warrant: Foreign Ministry makes statement on Putin's visit to Turkmenistan

Ukraine calls on countries to refrain from joint activities with Putin because of his war crimes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds of the Kremlin's responsibility for aggression and calls for support for the Peace Formula.

War • October 10, 05:48 PM • 24390 views

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad: 24 institutions in 20 countries have been added

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.

Politics • July 15, 12:54 PM • 30918 views

Putin meets with Erdogan in Kazakhstan to discuss trade between Russia and Turkey

On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.

Economy • July 3, 12:46 PM • 34258 views

Putin arrives in Kazakhstan for the SCO summit

Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.

Politics • July 3, 04:48 AM • 37791 views

Reuters: Gazprom's lost European sales cannot be compensated by China

Gazprom, once Russia's most profitable company, is facing a prolonged period of poor performance due to the loss of gas sales to Europe, trying to compensate for this at the expense of the domestic market and exports to China.

Economy • May 13, 09:29 AM • 21719 views

No tanks or heavy armor: British intelligence explains what the "victory parade" in Moscow means

The absence of heavy military equipment, including battle tanks and modern aircraft, at the "parade" in Moscow indicates large-scale losses of the russian federation in the war in Ukraine.

War • May 10, 11:25 AM • 101971 views

On the occasion of May 9: Estonia puts up a poster on the border with Russia with the caption "Putin is a war criminal"

On Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that read "Putin is a war criminal" to remind Russia of its "destructive work" in Ukraine.

War • May 9, 05:29 PM • 37064 views

Despite the order from Moscow: the occupiers in Crimea canceled fireworks on the occasion of May 9

The occupation authorities of Crimea refused to hold fireworks on Russia's "Victory Day" despite Moscow's order, citing security concerns.

War • May 9, 01:47 PM • 13897 views

Lukashenko will arrive in Moscow this week for a business visit

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a two-day visit to Moscow, where he will attend the Victory Parade and participate in the Eurasian Economic Council summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EEU.

News of the World • May 6, 04:23 PM • 24184 views

"Victory Parade": which world leaders will arrive in moscow on May 9

The leaders of 8 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Belarus, will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.

News of the World • May 6, 03:49 PM • 24274 views