By the end of the year, Turkey will receive 1. 3 billion cubic meters of Turkmen gas through Iran. This is the first pipeline gas supply in 20 years from a country with which Turkey has no common border.
There are 27226 foreign students enrolled in Ukrainian universities, most of them from China - 10735 people. The most popular specialty among foreigners is medicine, and most students study at KNUTD.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 summit in Brazil on November 18-19. Putin refused to participate because of the ICC arrest warrant.
Putin met with the Iranian president in Ashgabat, declaring “very close” positions on international events. Iran expressed hope for a strategic partnership with Russia, despite accusations of arms sales.
Russian dictator Putin flew to Turkmenistan, despite an ICC warrant. At the conference, he called for a new world order and plans to meet with the leaders of Turkmenistan and Iran.
Ukraine calls on countries to refrain from joint activities with Putin because of his war crimes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds of the Kremlin's responsibility for aggression and calls for support for the Peace Formula.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expanded access to consular services abroad by providing 24 institutions in 20 countries with access to the State Register of Civil Status Acts, which will allow Ukrainians to obtain repeat certificates and extracts from the register.
On the eve of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit, the presidents of Russia and Turkey held a bilateral meeting in Astana. The parties agreed to strengthen cooperation between the countries.
Putin attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, where he met with leaders such as Xi Jinping and Erdogan.
Gazprom, once Russia's most profitable company, is facing a prolonged period of poor performance due to the loss of gas sales to Europe, trying to compensate for this at the expense of the domestic market and exports to China.
The absence of heavy military equipment, including battle tanks and modern aircraft, at the "parade" in Moscow indicates large-scale losses of the russian federation in the war in Ukraine.
On Victory Day, Estonians put up a poster on the border with Russia that read "Putin is a war criminal" to remind Russia of its "destructive work" in Ukraine.
The occupation authorities of Crimea refused to hold fireworks on Russia's "Victory Day" despite Moscow's order, citing security concerns.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will pay a two-day visit to Moscow, where he will attend the Victory Parade and participate in the Eurasian Economic Council summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EEU.
The leaders of 8 countries, including Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Guinea-Bissau, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Cuba, Kazakhstan and Belarus, will take part in the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9.